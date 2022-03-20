EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown in Dunfermline training stint as former Celtic and Scotland hero weighs up next step

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown enjoyed a training stint with Dunfermline as the former Celtic and Scotland captain weighs up his next career move.

Brown, 36, left his player/coach role with Aberdeen earlier this month and is currently enjoying a hiatus away from the game.

However, he remains close friends with former Hibernian teammate Steven Whittaker, who is now on the coaching staff with the Pars.

Although Brown lives in Edinburgh, he hails from Hill of Beath and still has family in Fife.

And an invite was extended for Brown to take part in a session with the Championship outfit last week. It was readily accepted, as the decorated Hoops hero keeps his fitness up.

Brown, who has aspirations to move into management in the fullness of time, also spent some time behind the scenes with John Hughes’ side, before attending their 1-1 draw with Morton on Friday night.

Hughes has shown a willingness to throw open the doors at Dunfermline training since taking the reins. Brian Rice and John Collins have been among those who have visited to discuss the game and offer counsel.

While Brown will be welcome to maintain his sharpness with the Pars in future weeks, his presence at training is unlikely to herald a permanent switch to East End Park in any capacity.

A few rounds of golf

Brown made a total of 787 appearances for Hibs, Celtic and Aberdeen, and earned 55 Scotland caps.

In a statement released in the aftermath of his Dons exit, he wrote: “Unfortunately the season didn’t go as well as we had hoped, and with the managerial change at the club, the opportunity to both play and coach wasn’t there anymore.

“After speaking with Jim and Aberdeen, we decided it was best for us to part ways.

“It has been a whirlwind few days and I am going to take some time to consider all my options and relax with my family. I am sure I will get a few rounds of golf in as well.”