Iain Wilson claims he was ‘let down’ by Dunfermline during injury hell

Iain Wilson has claimed he was ‘let down’ by Dunfermline’s medical department during his battles with injury.

Wilson, 23, made just 30 appearances in 18 months with the Pars due to fitness woes, with a persistent Achilles complaint cited.

The former Kilmarnock ace insists he grew frustrated with conflicting advice as various parties sought to finally remedy the issue.

Wilson was released by the Pars in January and swiftly joined Championship rivals Morton, for whom he has hit the ground running and featured in eight fixtures already.

“It’s been a tough year for me,” rued Wilson. “I don’t think the treatment I got at Dunfermline was particularly good.

“Although my body let me down, the treatment let me down as much as my body did.

“I was being told one thing by some people, then another thing from the people at Dunfermline but, ultimately, it’s pointless looking back and dwelling on it.

“It’s in the past for me.

“I’ve just listened to the right people and done the right things, and I’m back to full fitness now.

“It’s been helped by some treatment away from football. It went on for far too long for what the injury should have been.

“It makes it all the more sweet when you are fit, playing and enjoying your football.”

‘I don’t think I have anything to prove’

Morton boss Dougie Imrie described Wilson’s trundling opener in Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline as ‘written in the stars’ — the first time he has found the net since scoring against St Johnstone on December 15, 2020.

“Written in the stars? I don’t know about that. It wasn’t the best strike but I’ll certainly take it,” smiled Wilson. “I get one a season — so that’s me done!

“I wouldn’t say I had any extra motivation. I don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone at Dunfermline. I’m just focused on doing my best for Morton.”