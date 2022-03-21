Iain Wilson claims he was ‘let down’ by Dunfermline during injury hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Iain Wilson claims he was ‘let down’ by Dunfermline during injury hell

By Alan Temple
March 21 2022, 7.30am
Iain Wilson scored the opener for Morton
Iain Wilson scored the opener for Morton

Iain Wilson has claimed he was ‘let down’ by Dunfermline’s medical department during his battles with injury.

Wilson, 23, made just 30 appearances in 18 months with the Pars due to fitness woes, with a persistent Achilles complaint cited.

The former Kilmarnock ace insists he grew frustrated with conflicting advice as various parties sought to finally remedy the issue.

Wilson was released by the Pars in January and swiftly joined Championship rivals Morton, for whom he has hit the ground running and featured in eight fixtures already.

Wilson, left, celebrates his opener

“It’s been a tough year for me,” rued Wilson. “I don’t think the treatment I got at Dunfermline was particularly good.

“Although my body let me down, the treatment let me down as much as my body did.

“I was being told one thing by some people, then another thing from the people at Dunfermline but, ultimately, it’s pointless looking back and dwelling on it.

“It’s in the past for me.

“I’ve just listened to the right people and done the right things, and I’m back to full fitness now.

“It’s been helped by some treatment away from football. It went on for far too long for what the injury should have been.

“It makes it all the more sweet when you are fit, playing and enjoying your football.”

‘I don’t think I have anything to prove’

Morton boss Dougie Imrie described Wilson’s trundling opener in Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline as ‘written in the stars’ — the first time he has found the net since scoring against St Johnstone on December 15, 2020.

“Written in the stars? I don’t know about that. It wasn’t the best strike but I’ll certainly take it,” smiled Wilson. “I get one a season — so that’s me done!

“I wouldn’t say I had any extra motivation. I don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone at Dunfermline. I’m just focused on doing my best for Morton.”

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown in Dunfermline training stint as former Celtic and Scotland hero weighs up next step

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]