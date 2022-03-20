Mark Fotheringham hailed by Hertha boss and German World Cup winner after leading Berlin side to victory on Bundesliga dugout debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football

Mark Fotheringham hailed by Hertha boss and German World Cup winner after leading Berlin side to victory on Bundesliga dugout debut

By Sean Hamilton
March 20 2022, 3.24pm Updated: March 20 2022, 3.27pm
Dundee-born coach Mark Fotheringham has been praised by Felix Magath and Sami Khedira after securing a 3-0 win for Hertha Berlin over Hoffenheim


Hertha Berlin boss Felix Magath believes Mark Fotheringham deserves the credit for his side’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

And the Dundee-born coach was also hailed by German World Cup winner Sami Khedira in the aftermath of the capital club’s victory.

Veteran coach Magath was appointed Hertha boss last week and immediately announced ex-Dundee and Celtic star Fotheringham as his right hand man.

After Magath was struck down by Covid-19, the ex-Cowdenbeath assistant manager stepped in to lead the relagation-threatened Berlin side in their crucial Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim.

With the 38-year-old at the helm, Hertha claimed a potentially priceless 3-0 win over the Champions League hopefuls.

Fotheringham impressed the German football press by delivering his pre-and-post-match press conferences in fluent German.

And speaking to German football title “Kicker”, Magath, who was asked about the difficulties of managing from his hotel room, laid all the credit for the result at his No. 2’s door.

Mark Fotheringham (R) and Peter Pekarik (L) celebrate after Hertha’s victory over Hoffenheim

Scots Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae translated on Twitter: “To put it that way doesn’t do the situation justice.

“Most of the work was done by my assistant Mark Fotheringham, on the bench, in training, in conversations with the players.

“It was a really hard situation because we were all new, the players hardly knew us.”

Asked for the key to his side’s 3-0, Magath said: “The key was clearly that Mark Fotheringham succeeded in conveying to the players, in training, the importance of remaining compact.

“We only allowed one big chance, when we were caught on the counter attack.”

Finally, asked whether his players had worked “day and night” on the set-pieces from which they scored all three goals, Magath laughed: “Mark worked on the set pieces, yes. But the effect is dependent on the players.”

Magath was also joined in his praise of Fotheringham by German 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira, who finished his playing career with Hertha last season.

Despite initially believing Magath’s appointment in Berlin was “a joke”, subsequent to Saturday’s win, the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star described Fotheringham as Magath’s “clever chess piece” and said: “I have rarely met someone who can bring people with him the way he can.”

Mark Fotheringham: I WILL coach in the German Bundesliga – but I have a dream to manage in Scotland

