Steven Lawless vows to lead by example as stand-in Dunfermline Athletic skipper targets Partick Thistle win

Steven Lawless has vowed to lead by example as stand-in captain to ensure Dunfermline are in with a shout of success in their relegation battle.

The former Livingston winger has not yet won in his two games as skipper but is desperate for that record to change when the Pars welcome his old club, Partick Thistle, on Tuesday.

Lawless was handed the armband after Graham Dorrans sustained a calf injury against Arbroath earlier this month and was left frustrated he could not lead the Fifers to victory in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Morton.

That result left John Hughes’ side bottom of the Championship, level on points with Queen of the South, but determined to make the most of their game in hand against Thistle.

Lawless said: “It is a great honour to have the captaincy, but I just try and put in my normal performance and try and help the team as much as possible.

“We have not won since I became the captain but that will be next on the list.

“I don’t really know if I am vocal in the right way, I just like shouting! Be that at the ref or anything.

“But I try and lead by example, even if you are not having the best game.

“I have a lot of experience in the top league so I just try and help the boys as much as possible.

“But the majority of shouting that I do is at the ref and the linesmen. That is why your throat goes!”

Dunfermline were frustrated by Morton on Friday before Lewis McCann stooped to net an 88th-minute equaliser to maintain their unbeaten home record in 2022.

The Pars enjoyed 69% possession and 25 shots at goal, as well as 13 corners, in a dominant performance that they felt deserved more than just a point.

With Thistle eager to respond to Saturday’s 4-0 hammering from Hamilton and move back into third in their promotion play-off push, Lawless hopes it could suit the Fifers.

He added: “Personally, I am looking forward to it. They have had a good season and will be trying to push on to try and stay in the title fight.

“I am sure that they will have watched Friday night and I don’t think they will come here underestimating us.

Fans backing ‘massive’

“The same goes for us as well. We need to go into that game and try and put in the same kind of performance as we did on Friday night. If we do that, I am confident that we can take three points.

“It shows great character that we kept going on Friday and credit to the fans as well because I think they noticed the effort and the performance that we put in.

“In the position that we are in and for the majority of them clap us off, that was massive.

“They obviously understand the position that we are in and the fight that we put up. We just take that into the next game and try and get the three points again.”