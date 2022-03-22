Dunfermline 4 – 1 Partick Thistle: Pars brush aside the Jags to move off bottom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline overcame an early scare to move off the bottom of the Championship with a deserved 4-1 win over Partick Thistle.

It looked like it was going to be a long evening for the Pars in their bid to avoid relegation with Ross Docherty firing the visitors into an early lead with the first shot of the match.

But they were soon level thanks to a Lewis Mayo own goal and found themselves ahead through a Matthew Todd header.

Josh Edwards extended the Pars lead even further with a fine touch and strike to make it 3-1 before the half hour.

After setting up two goals, Dom Thomas’ rounded off a fantastic game grabbing a fourth for the Fifers at the death as the away side looked to find a way back into the game.

Frenetic opening

John Hughes was forced into one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Morton on Friday night.

Deniz Mehmet made his first appearance since August as on-loan keeper Jakub Stolarczyk was away on international duty with the Poland U/21 squad.

The Pars were also without Friday’s goal hero Lewis McCann who missed out due to a shoulder injury.

Dunfermilne’s night got off to the worst possible start with the Jags netting from the first shot of the match on five minutes.

Partick won the ball the middle of the park, Josh Edwards was unable to deal with a diagonal ball forward to Ciaran McKenna. The wide player then played a cross into Robbie Crawford who neatly laid the ball off to Ross Docherty who curled a shot past Mehmet from distance.

The home support let their side know of their disapproval with boos ringing around East End Park with barely six minutes on the clock.

But those dissenting voices soon turned to cheers when their side drew level on 10 minutes after a frantic start to the game.

Partick keeper Jamie Sneddon could only watch on as Lewis Mayo’s attempted clearance from a Matt Todd cross looped over his head and into his own net.

The equaliser seemed to stun the visitors who started brightly but the Pars had to be patient in their play. And they were 2-1 up on 23 minutes through Matt Todd.

Dom Thomas did really well down the left to work a yard of space from McKenna before firing in a cross which Todd only duly headed home.

The second goal buoyed the home side with the crowd right behind their team. and the fans were even more elated on 27 minutes as Josh Edwards made it 3-1.

Dom Thomas again provided the assist down the left, playing the ball to Edwards in the box. The left back took a sublime touch to take the ball away from Ross Docherty before smashing a fierce low drive past Sneddon.

Moments later it was nearly four with both Liam Polworth and Steven Lawless denied by the Thistle keeper.

Just as Dunfermline looked to be getting comfortable in the game, Partick reminded them of their threat. First, Docherty forced Mehmet into action with a long-range drive that was tipped over the bar.

Shortly after, Scott Tiffoney danced his way past Efe Ambrose and Coll Donaldson but his shot couldn’t get past the Pars’ keeper.

Polworth had another crack, which was easily held by Sneddon, before the half-time whistle with Dunfermline well worth their lead.

Slow burning second half

The second half started slowly with little in the way of chances for both sides as the Pars were happy to sit back and hold on to their lead.

The first talking point in the second period came in the 59th minute with Kevin O’Hara judged to have taken a dive in the Partick box.

The striker looked to have been brought down by Mayo with a fair challenge in the box. But rather than point to the corner flag, referee Steven McLean booked O’Hara for simulation, when replays showed that wasn’t the case.

Ian McCall made all five of his substitutions in the second half but they made precious difference to his side’s play.

As his side pressed to try and gain a foothold in the game Dunfermline countered and snatched their fourth.

Dan Pybus launched a long ball forward from deep in his half after regaining possession setting off Thomas on a one-v-one race with the Partick defender.

But Thomas won his race to the ball and smashed the ball past Sneddon for a deserved goal rounding off a fantastic night for the Pars.

Team line-ups

Dunfermline – Mehmet; Todd (Comrie, 89), Ambrose, Donaldson (Breen, 89), Edwards; Pybus, Chalmers, Lawless, Polworth (Dow, 85), Thomas (Allan, 85); O’Hara (Todorov, 85).

Subs not used: Alexander, Martin, Cole, Jones.

Partick – Sneddon; McKenna (Murray, 45), Foster (Akinola, 65), Mayo, Holt; Tiffoney (Bell, 72), Docherty, Bannigan, Crawford, Smith (Turner,59); Alegria (Hendrie, 45).

Subs not used: Firth, Turner, Stanway.