Dom Thomas reveals frustrations at watching Dunfermline from sidelines and singles out Pars physio for praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Dom Thomas reveals frustrations at watching Dunfermline from sidelines and singles out Pars physio for praise

By Scott Lorimer
March 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 24 2022, 11.56am
Dom Thomas has singled out the Dunfermline physio for praise after helping him back to fitness
Dom Thomas has singled out the Dunfermline physio for praise after helping him back to fitness

Dunfermline ace Dom Thomas has hailed club physio Tommy Scanlon for his role in his comeback from knee surgery.

The 26-year-old made only his second start since his return on Tuesday night, putting in a man of the match-winning performance in the 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

Thomas admits it was frustrating watching on from the sidelines.

And he was pestering medical staff to let him back in the action sooner than physically possible.

Physio praise

“It’s hard for me to be watching on,” he said.

“I got my op late December and I wanted to be back in two weeks.

“I knew that couldn’t be done but I was on to the physio every day to let me back into training.

“To be fair to Tommy Scanlon he was brilliant with me.

“He got me back fit and strong and feeling better than before so all credit to him.

"<yoastmark

“But the gaffer had to keep the reins on me. He dipped me in and out of training and when the games started, I wanted to play every week.

“I think the gaffer’s time has been good and it’s worked out.”

Thomas’ return to the side certainly has worked out for the Pars, with the former Kilmarnock midfielder involved in four goals in the last two games.

He was on hand to assist Matty Todd and Josh Edwards on Tuesday before bagging a goal for himself late on.

Confidence

“That’s what I’m expected to do,” Thomas said of his man-of-the-match display against the Jags.

“I knew when I got the chance I could take, it so I was confident in myself.

“Everyone at the club, the manager and the staff, is confident in me as well.”

Dom Thomas is congratulated after making it 4-1 Dunfermline.
Dom Thomas is congratulated after making it 4-1 Dunfermline.

While the Dunfermline talisman has full confidence in his own ability, he also reckons his team-mates have the belief they will move up the table.

Tuesday’s win moved them three points clear of Queen of the South and the Pars now trail Ayr by just three points.

They now face a resurgent Inverness side but Thomas thinks they can make it two wins on the bounce in the Highlands.

“The confidence has always been there and it’s a great dressing room we have,” he explains.

Dom Thomas was on the scoresheet the last time Dunfermline travelled to Inverness.
Dom Thomas was on the scoresheet the last time Dunfermline travelled to Inverness.

“We know what’s required. We’ve six cup finals left and the boys know that.

“We fancy ourselves against anybody, some of the football in the league is not great but we want to play well and win and I think that’s coming together.

“Inverness is a hard place to go, they’re going for the play-offs and we’re fighting for our lives.

“We got a good result up there last time so we hope to do that again.”

3 Dunfermline talking points: Sweet strikes, Dom Thomas and the belief is back at East End Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]