Dom Thomas reveals frustrations at watching Dunfermline from sidelines and singles out Pars physio for praise

Dunfermline ace Dom Thomas has hailed club physio Tommy Scanlon for his role in his comeback from knee surgery.

The 26-year-old made only his second start since his return on Tuesday night, putting in a man of the match-winning performance in the 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 4-1 win over Partick Thistle. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/McsLuZcKFV — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 23, 2022

Thomas admits it was frustrating watching on from the sidelines.

And he was pestering medical staff to let him back in the action sooner than physically possible.

Physio praise

“It’s hard for me to be watching on,” he said.

“I got my op late December and I wanted to be back in two weeks.

“I knew that couldn’t be done but I was on to the physio every day to let me back into training.

“To be fair to Tommy Scanlon he was brilliant with me.

“He got me back fit and strong and feeling better than before so all credit to him.

“But the gaffer had to keep the reins on me. He dipped me in and out of training and when the games started, I wanted to play every week.

“I think the gaffer’s time has been good and it’s worked out.”

Thomas’ return to the side certainly has worked out for the Pars, with the former Kilmarnock midfielder involved in four goals in the last two games.

He was on hand to assist Matty Todd and Josh Edwards on Tuesday before bagging a goal for himself late on.

Confidence

“That’s what I’m expected to do,” Thomas said of his man-of-the-match display against the Jags.

“I knew when I got the chance I could take, it so I was confident in myself.

“Everyone at the club, the manager and the staff, is confident in me as well.”

While the Dunfermline talisman has full confidence in his own ability, he also reckons his team-mates have the belief they will move up the table.

Tuesday’s win moved them three points clear of Queen of the South and the Pars now trail Ayr by just three points.

They now face a resurgent Inverness side but Thomas thinks they can make it two wins on the bounce in the Highlands.

“The confidence has always been there and it’s a great dressing room we have,” he explains.

“We know what’s required. We’ve six cup finals left and the boys know that.

“We fancy ourselves against anybody, some of the football in the league is not great but we want to play well and win and I think that’s coming together.

“Inverness is a hard place to go, they’re going for the play-offs and we’re fighting for our lives.

“We got a good result up there last time so we hope to do that again.”