Graham Dorrans hails Dunfermline gaffer John Hughes for ‘keeping spirits up’ amid relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Graham Dorrans hails Dunfermline gaffer John Hughes for ‘keeping spirits up’ amid relegation scrap

By Darren Johnstone
March 25 2022, 8.00am
Graham Dorrans has been impressed by Dunfermline boss John Hughes' ability to keep players spirits up
Graham Dorrans has been impressed by Dunfermline boss John Hughes' ability to keep players spirits up

Dunfermline captain Graham Dorrans insists manager John Hughes has kept the players’ spirits up with his personality and footballing philosophy.

The Pars remain three points adrift of safety in the Championship following Tuesday’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

It was the Fife outfit’s first league win in seven outings and they will look to follow that up away to Inverness on Saturday.

Despite the results, ex-Rangers and Scotland midfielder Dorrans, who sat out the Jags win through injury, insists the players love playing under Hughes.

He said: “Yogi has been great, we’re in a difficult situation at the moment but he’s great around the place, he’s kept the spirits up.

“He’s come in and wants to play football in the right way and that’s really important for me.

“He comes into training and he’s got a smile on his face and wants to get the ball down and pass it and enjoy training.

“As a football player, when the manager wants to enjoy it the players do as well.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
Dunfermline boss John Hughes

“It’s great to have him here. We had been struggling so it’s important he keeps the spirits up and he certainly does that.”

Dorrans was thrilled that his team-mates were able to breathe fresh life into their survival bid on Tuesday.

He added: “The quality in the final third was really good, it’s something we’ve lacked this season.

“We got the ball into the wide areas and got great deliveries into the box and got goals from it.”

3 Dunfermline talking points: Sweet strikes, Dom Thomas and the belief is back at East End Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]