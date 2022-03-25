Graham Dorrans hails Dunfermline gaffer John Hughes for ‘keeping spirits up’ amid relegation scrap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline captain Graham Dorrans insists manager John Hughes has kept the players’ spirits up with his personality and footballing philosophy.

The Pars remain three points adrift of safety in the Championship following Tuesday’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

It was the Fife outfit’s first league win in seven outings and they will look to follow that up away to Inverness on Saturday.

Despite the results, ex-Rangers and Scotland midfielder Dorrans, who sat out the Jags win through injury, insists the players love playing under Hughes.

He said: “Yogi has been great, we’re in a difficult situation at the moment but he’s great around the place, he’s kept the spirits up.

“He’s come in and wants to play football in the right way and that’s really important for me.

“He comes into training and he’s got a smile on his face and wants to get the ball down and pass it and enjoy training.

“As a football player, when the manager wants to enjoy it the players do as well.

“It’s great to have him here. We had been struggling so it’s important he keeps the spirits up and he certainly does that.”

Dorrans was thrilled that his team-mates were able to breathe fresh life into their survival bid on Tuesday.

He added: “The quality in the final third was really good, it’s something we’ve lacked this season.

“We got the ball into the wide areas and got great deliveries into the box and got goals from it.”