Dunfermline only looking up table insists Josh Edwards as star vows side are determined to sort league ‘predicament’

Josh Edwards believes the only way is up for himself – and Dunfermline – after netting his first career goal.

The 21-year-old helped the Pars back to winning ways in the midweek demolition of Partick Thistle, which moved them off the bottom of the table.

The game was extra special for the left-back, who broke his scoring duck with a composed, measured finish.

Recalling his first goal

While the strike may have looked like that of a clinical finisher, Edwards admitted he didn’t know too much about it.

“I couldn’t believe it, actually, when the ball hit the net,” he laughed.

“I just remember taking a touch to set myself on my left foot and just smacked it.

“I’d hoped to get it on target and luckily it went through the defender and keeper’s legs and into the net.”

As well as the getting the goal-scoring monkey off his back, Edwards also breathed a sigh of relief as the Pars moved three points clear of Queen of the South at the bottom.

Onwards and upwards

With just six games of the season left to play, he says the Pars are only looking in one direction – upwards.

“The table’s a lot better looking at it now, rather than when we were bottom,” Edwards said.

“[The win] did us a world of good.

“We’re only three points behind eighth place and we’ve still got to play them (Ayr) at home.

“We’ll look forward to that game.

“But we’ve got Inverness at the weekend.

“We’ve a good record against them this season, hopefully we can keep up our performances and get another three points – we’re only looking up.”

Standing in the way of their chance to catch Ayr this weekend, though, is a resurgent Caley side who have won two games on the bounce.

The promotion pushers haven’t beaten Dunfermline this season and Edwards believes they can get the win if they continue to put in the performances.

“It has been a mad season,” he said. “Halfway through there were near-enough two leagues.

“Now it’s almost shrunk back together because everyone is beating each other.

“It’s the same every year. The Championship is such a tough league.

“As we’ve showed on Tuesday, we’ve beaten fourth place who were a couple of weeks ago pushing for the title.

“Like the gaffer says, we can’t rest on our laurels. It’s so important that we don’t.

“We’ve had some really good performances in the last few weeks.

“The longer we can keep it up, the more points we’ll pick up and we’ll get ourselves out of this predicament we’ve got ourselves in.”