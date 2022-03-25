Injuries mount for Montrose as depleted squad gears up for ‘massive’ Dumbarton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose will have to dig deep into their squad for Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton, with injuries and suspension depleting their numbers.

The Gable Endies travel west to face The Sons looking to return to winning ways and cement their position in the play-off spots.

But they will be without a number of key men.

Team news

Graham Webster and Aaron Lennox missed last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Cove due to injury.

So too did Cammy Ballantyne due to suspension.

Those three are all set to miss out again on Saturday, with Craig Johnston and Aidan Quinn among those who may also have to sit out.

“Aaron’s struggling, he’ll probably not make it,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport.

“Webby is definitely out, he has an inflammation of his knee. We’ve got him in an oxygen chamber to see if we can make the process quicker.

“Aidan is available from suspension but he has a hip injury. He didn’t train the other night so we’ll have to see how he is before the game.

“Craig Johnson is struggling as well. Cammy Ballantyne is still suspended so we are short of bodies but that’s part and parcel of the game and we’ve got a great squad so we’ll utilise that.”

One positive, Petrie confirmed, is the availability of experienced midfielder Michael Gardyne who returns from suspension.

‘Massive game’

With Montrose desperate to claw back the gap on second-placed Airdrieonians with a win, so too are Dumbarton.

Stephen Farrell’s side are without a victory in five games and are just three points off the bottom spot.

Petrie is well aware of the fight his side may face at The Rock.

“It’s getting to the stage where every point is massive for everybody concerned,” he said.

“Stevie will have his team fired up and they are always difficult to play against.

“It’s a massive game. I thought our reaction to going 2-0 down last week was fantastic so if we can get the same application, we’ll have a chance.”