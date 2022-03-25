Injuries mount for Montrose as depleted squad gears up for ‘massive’ Dumbarton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Injuries mount for Montrose as depleted squad gears up for ‘massive’ Dumbarton clash

By Scott Lorimer
March 25 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes his side are in for another close game against Cove.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie

Montrose will have to dig deep into their squad for Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton, with injuries and suspension depleting their numbers.

The Gable Endies travel west to face The Sons looking to return to winning ways and cement their position in the play-off spots.

But they will be without a number of key men.

Team news

Graham Webster and Aaron Lennox missed last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Cove due to injury.

So too did Cammy Ballantyne due to suspension.

Those three are all set to miss out again on Saturday, with Craig Johnston and Aidan Quinn among those who may also have to sit out.

“Aaron’s struggling, he’ll probably not make it,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport.

“Webby is definitely out, he has an inflammation of his knee. We’ve got him in an oxygen chamber to see if we can make the process quicker.

“Aidan is available from suspension but he has a hip injury. He didn’t train the other night so we’ll have to see how he is before the game.

“Craig Johnson is struggling as well. Cammy Ballantyne is still suspended so we are short of bodies but that’s part and parcel of the game and we’ve got a great squad so we’ll utilise that.”

One positive, Petrie confirmed, is the availability of experienced midfielder Michael Gardyne who returns from suspension.

‘Massive game’

With Montrose desperate to claw back the gap on second-placed Airdrieonians with a win, so too are Dumbarton.

Stephen Farrell’s side are without a victory in five games and are just three points off the bottom spot.

Petrie is well aware of the fight his side may face at The Rock.

“It’s getting to the stage where every point is massive for everybody concerned,” he said.

“Stevie will have his team fired up and they are always difficult to play against.

“It’s a massive game. I thought our reaction to going 2-0 down last week was fantastic so if we can get the same application, we’ll have a chance.”

