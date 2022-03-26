Dick Campbell declares ‘I hate goalkeepers’ as howler from Arbroath stopper gifted Raith Rovers equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dick Campbell declares ‘I hate goalkeepers’ as howler from Arbroath stopper gifted Raith Rovers equaliser

By Scott Lorimer
March 26 2022, 7.21pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell on the touchline during the Arbroath v Raith Rovers clash.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits a draw was a fair result as his side came back from two goals down in a dramatic 3-3 clash at Gayfield.

The Lichties were off to a dream start after Jack Hamilton put the side ahead in the opening minute.

But a howler from Calum Antell allowed Matej Poplatnik to draw Raith level before Aidan Connelly put the visitors in front and Ethon Varian extended their lead.

Raith’s two-goal cushion lasted just five minutes as two quick-fire goals drew Arbroath level.

Deserved draw

“We started the game really well, which is a good sign that you’ve prepared well,” Campbell said.

“Raith Rovers had a few missing and they’ll be a damn sight happier with the draw than we will.

“But in fairness to them I think they totally deserved to get something out of the game.”

Campbell had his say on Raith’s first goal in which Calum Antell failed to clear his lines.

Matej Poplatnik gets ahead of Calum Antell to level the scoring.

The Welsh stopper seemed like a rabbit in the headlights as on-loan Livi striker Poplatnik took advantage of his hesitancy.

“Our goalie never touched the ball and when he did touch the ball he let them into the game,” he said.

“I don’t know what he was thinking about. Maybe he thought he was in the box or out the box.

“Goalkeepers, I hate them. For me, they’ve just to stop the ball going in between the two posts and the bar.

“I think Calum put his hand up and said he could have done better.”

‘Magnificent game’

Despite going two goals down at one point, Arbroath looked the dominant team and had chances to win the tie.

However, it wasn’t to be on the day and Campbell has no criticism of the effort shown by his players.

Dale Hilson made it 3-2.

“We could have won it in the end, we had a lot of momentum at the end of the game,” he said.

“We need one more win to get into the play-offs, officially.

“From a spectator’s point of view the game was magnificent. A neutral sitting watching that would be really enjoying themselves.

“The crowd would accept that every single player has given their lot, so I‘ve not got any problems at all.”

