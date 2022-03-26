Dick Campbell declares ‘I hate goalkeepers’ as howler from Arbroath stopper gifted Raith Rovers equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell admits a draw was a fair result as his side came back from two goals down in a dramatic 3-3 clash at Gayfield.

The Lichties were off to a dream start after Jack Hamilton put the side ahead in the opening minute.

But a howler from Calum Antell allowed Matej Poplatnik to draw Raith level before Aidan Connelly put the visitors in front and Ethon Varian extended their lead.

Raith’s two-goal cushion lasted just five minutes as two quick-fire goals drew Arbroath level.

Deserved draw

“We started the game really well, which is a good sign that you’ve prepared well,” Campbell said.

“Raith Rovers had a few missing and they’ll be a damn sight happier with the draw than we will.

“But in fairness to them I think they totally deserved to get something out of the game.”

Campbell had his say on Raith’s first goal in which Calum Antell failed to clear his lines.

The Welsh stopper seemed like a rabbit in the headlights as on-loan Livi striker Poplatnik took advantage of his hesitancy.

“Our goalie never touched the ball and when he did touch the ball he let them into the game,” he said.

“I don’t know what he was thinking about. Maybe he thought he was in the box or out the box.

“Goalkeepers, I hate them. For me, they’ve just to stop the ball going in between the two posts and the bar.

“I think Calum put his hand up and said he could have done better.”

‘Magnificent game’

Despite going two goals down at one point, Arbroath looked the dominant team and had chances to win the tie.

However, it wasn’t to be on the day and Campbell has no criticism of the effort shown by his players.

“We could have won it in the end, we had a lot of momentum at the end of the game,” he said.

“We need one more win to get into the play-offs, officially.

“From a spectator’s point of view the game was magnificent. A neutral sitting watching that would be really enjoying themselves.

“The crowd would accept that every single player has given their lot, so I‘ve not got any problems at all.”