Aidan Connolly says Partick are in Raith Rovers’ sights – but insists side must stop losing their lead

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly believes his side have the fight to keep pushing for a play-off spot but admits they must stop losing their lead in games.

The Kirkcaldy side went 3-1 up over the Lichties but were drawn level just five minutes later.

It was the second game in a row Rovers have conceded two quickfire goals. And the eighth time this season they have been pegged back from a winning position.

‘Frustrating’

“It was frustrating,” Connolly said. “It’s happened a few times this season where we’ve been in front and teams have come back.

“We’ll have to work on that but you would probably take a point here.

“We had a lot of key players who were missing but boys have come in and done well.

“It’s the first time the defence has played together. That’s usually the one part of the side managers don’t change – it’s usually the forward players.

“Dave McKay hasn’t played for months and has come in and battled well.”

While being pegged back from a two-goal cushion may rightly be frustrating, it is a point which moves Raith two points closer to the play-off spots.

With Partick Thistle losing their fourth game in a row, Raith are now within touching distance.

“We’re going to keep fighting until the last game,” Connolly said. “It’s not over until then.

“Partick are on a poor run. That’s four games they’ve been beaten in.

“We’ve just got to keep going and it’s good we are scoring goals.

“We’ll keep fighting and hopefully we can get everyone back fit and from internationals and pick up some points in the next few games.”

Break from league

Rovers now take a break from league action for the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Queen of the South next Sunday.

Raith will go into the game high in confidence having beaten the Doonhamers 1-0 just a couple of weeks ago.

“The boys are buzzing for it,” Connolly said.

“It’s Queen of the South and it was good to beat them at Palmerston to put that in their heads.

“So hopefully we can go and beat them again.”