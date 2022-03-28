Aidan Connolly says Partick are in Raith Rovers’ sights – but insists side must stop losing their lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aidan Connolly says Partick are in Raith Rovers’ sights – but insists side must stop losing their lead

By Scott Lorimer
March 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 28 2022, 9.27am
Aidan Connolly celebrates after scoring for Raith Rovers against Arbroath.
Aidan Connolly celebrates after scoring for Raith Rovers against Arbroath.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly believes his side have the fight to keep pushing for a play-off spot but admits they must stop losing their lead in games.

The Kirkcaldy side went 3-1 up over the Lichties but were drawn level just five minutes later.

It was the second game in a row Rovers have conceded two quickfire goals. And the eighth time this season they have been pegged back from a winning position.

‘Frustrating’

“It was frustrating,” Connolly said. “It’s happened a few times this season where we’ve been in front and teams have come back.

“We’ll have to work on that but you would probably take a point here.

“We had a lot of key players who were missing but boys have come in and done well.

“It’s the first time the defence has played together. That’s usually the one part of the side managers don’t change – it’s usually the forward players.

“Dave McKay hasn’t played for months and has come in and battled well.”

James Craigen and Aidan Connolly tussle for the ball.
James Craigen and Aidan Connolly tussle for the ball.

While being pegged back from a two-goal cushion may rightly be frustrating, it is a point which moves Raith two points closer to the play-off spots.

With Partick Thistle losing their fourth game in a row, Raith are now within touching distance.

“We’re going to keep fighting until the last game,” Connolly said. “It’s not over until then.

“Partick are on a poor run. That’s four games they’ve been beaten in.

“We’ve just got to keep going and it’s good we are scoring goals.

“We’ll keep fighting and hopefully we can get everyone back fit and from internationals and pick up some points in the next few games.”

Break from league

Rovers now take a break from league action for the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Queen of the South next Sunday.

Raith will go into the game high in confidence having beaten the Doonhamers 1-0 just a couple of weeks ago.

“The boys are buzzing for it,” Connolly said.

“It’s Queen of the South and it was good to beat them at Palmerston to put that in their heads.

“So hopefully we can go and beat them again.”

