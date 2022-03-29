VIDEO: Arbroath reveal categories and goal of the season contenders for sold-out End of Season Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have revealed the categories for their End of Season Awards ceremony – and shortlisted twelve strikes for goal of the season.

Players and fans will flock to the Carnoustie Golf Hotel on Saturday April 16 for the glitzy do to celebrate the Lichties most successful season.

The highly-anticipated event sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale in January.

Now, the club have announced the award categories which fans can have the ultimate say on.

The categories

The first category is for Player of the Season – and supporters could well be divided on who picks up the gong.

Every member of the squad is up for the prize, but keeper Derek Gaston, defenders Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien and midfield talisman Michael McKenna could fancy their chances given their form this campaign.

The second award is for the Young Player of the Season Nine players under the age of 25 have been shortlisted in this category.

Fans can also have their say in the Angus Nairn Award, recognising the newcomer who has made the biggest impact to the Lichties.

Eleven players are up for the award including Joel Nouble, Anton Dowds, Nicky Low and Jack Hamilton.

The final award is for Goal of the Season.

Twelves strikes have been shortlisted with supporters asked to pick their top three.

They are:

Joel Nouble v Ayr

Thomas O’Brien v St Johnstone

Michael McKenna v Partick

Michael McKenna v Dunfermline (August)

Nicky Low v Hamilton

Michael McKenna v Inverness

Bobby Linn v Dunfermline

Anton Dowds v Kilmarnock

Luke Donnelly v Forfar

Michael McKenna v Dunfermline (Boxing Day)

Jack Hamilton v Kilmarnock

Colin Hamilton v Partick.

Voting can be completed on the Arbroath website and votes must be submitted by midnight on Friday.