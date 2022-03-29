VIDEO: Arbroath reveal categories and goal of the season contenders for sold-out End of Season Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VIDEO: Arbroath reveal categories and goal of the season contenders for sold-out End of Season Awards

By Scott Lorimer
March 29 2022, 11.19am
Fans have the chance to vote for their favourite players in the Arbroath End of Season Awards.
Arbroath have revealed the categories for their End of Season Awards ceremony – and shortlisted twelve strikes for goal of the season.

Players and fans will flock to the Carnoustie Golf Hotel on Saturday April 16 for the glitzy do to celebrate the Lichties most successful season.

The highly-anticipated event sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale in January.

Now, the club have announced the award categories which fans can have the ultimate say on.

The categories

The first category is for Player of the Season – and supporters could well be divided on who picks up the gong.

Every member of the squad is up for the prize, but keeper Derek Gaston, defenders Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien and midfield talisman Michael McKenna could fancy their chances given their form this campaign.

The second award is for the Young Player of the Season Nine players under the age of 25 have been shortlisted in this category.

Former loan star Joel Nouble is up for the Angus Nairn Award for best newcomer.
Fans can also have their say in the Angus Nairn Award, recognising the newcomer who has made the biggest impact to the Lichties.

Eleven players are up for the award including Joel Nouble, Anton Dowds, Nicky Low and Jack Hamilton.

The final award is for Goal of the Season.

Twelves strikes have been shortlisted with supporters asked to pick their top three.

They are:

  • Joel Nouble v Ayr
  • Thomas O’Brien v St Johnstone
  • Michael McKenna v Partick
  • Michael McKenna v Dunfermline (August)
  • Nicky Low v Hamilton
  • Michael McKenna v Inverness
  • Bobby Linn v Dunfermline
  • Anton Dowds v Kilmarnock
  • Luke Donnelly v Forfar
  • Michael McKenna v Dunfermline (Boxing Day)
  • Jack Hamilton v Kilmarnock
  • Colin Hamilton v Partick.

Voting can be completed on the Arbroath website and votes must be submitted by midnight on Friday.

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna still full of belief and reckons title could be decided at Killie showdown

