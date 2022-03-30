Dario Zanatta will never give up on Canada dream as Raith Rovers ace reveals World Cup messages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dario Zanatta is adamant he’ll NEVER give up on his Canada dream after watching his home nation qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

Zanatta was born in British Columbia and emerged through the youth ranks with Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps before joining Hearts in 2015.

He was capped at U16, U18 and U20 levels, and was tantalisingly close to senior recognition when he initially made his Jambos breakthrough.

Although now plying his trade in the Championship, Zanatta boasts eight goals and four assists from his 26 outings for Raith Rovers this term.

And, still only 24 years of age, international recognition will always remain an aspiration.

“I still dream about getting a call-up to the full squad one day,” said Zanatta. “Canada are getting better every year and it’s going to be a huge step up.

“But it’s everyone’s aspiration to get to that level.

“People might think getting a call-up for Canada is easier than it actually is! We are going to a World Cup for a reason.

“The boys were saying at the start of the season, ‘surely you will get a call up soon?’ But every attacker in that squad is playing in a top league in Europe right now.

“I know I need to focus on my club football and if that goes well, then hopefully I get to that stage.”

Court-side with Drake

Instead, Zanatta has enjoyed Canada’s success vicariously.

He has been in contact with ex-youth team pals Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller and Liam Millar after a 4-0 triumph over Jamaica secured Canada’s place at Qatar 2022.

“I played with few of the boys in that squad in the youth set-up so I was quick to congratulate them,” smiled Zanatta.

“Dayne St Clair, the back-up goalie, Kamal Miller and Liam Millar were all part of the under-20 squad when I was involved.

“I messaged them when they lost to Costa Rica and said ‘come on, let’s get this over with before the pressure sets in!’

“They were all at the [Toronto] Raptors [basketball] game this week and got to see Drake — so I was a bit jealous, to say the least!

“It’s a huge moment for the country.”

Trust Trophy target

And Zanatta fully expects a few messages in return if Raith Rovers can lift the SPFL Trust Trophy on Sunday.

While facing Queen of the South in Airdrie may not have the global impact of reaching a World Cup, nor the glamour of sitting court-side with Drake in Toronto, lifting silverware would mean the world to Zanatta.

Zanatta smiled: “Hopefully, they will be checking in on the final on Sunday — then they can send the congratulations messages back!

“This is the first time I’ve got to properly experience the build-up to a cup final. It’s a really exciting week and we’re all looking forward to it.”