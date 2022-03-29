Arbroath commercial chief says Lichties are ‘already winners’ regardless of Championship title outcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath commercial chief says Lichties are ‘already winners’ regardless of Championship title outcome

By Scott Lorimer
March 29 2022, 5.36pm
Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid says the Lichties are ‘already winners’, even if they don’t manage to clinch the Championship title.

Dick Campbell’s side are enjoying their most successful season.

With just five games to go, anything is still possible in the title race, with the Lichties four points behind leaders Kilmarnock, who they have still to face.

Regardless of what happens at the end of the season, Reid believes nothing will dampen the mood at the club.

‘Already winners’

“What will happen will happen, but the main thing is we enjoy it and take it all in,” he said on the Lichtie Lads fan podcast.

“Already we’re winners. Whatever happens in the next few weeks we are winners because we are doing what every other club aspires to do.

“We’re together, there are not fractures in the club or support. We’re just having a really good time.”

The Angus club this week opened a new club shop in the town’s Abbeygate shopping centre with the current outlet being redeveloped at Gayfield.

The side have enjoyed record season ticket and merchandise sales and have forged strong links with the community.

Community spirit

Reid hopes their presence in the centre will benefit local businesses with the additional footfall.

“With the club shop, we want to play our part in the revival of the town centre,” he said.

“If we can bring our supporters in and it’s allowing other shops to benefit from our fans going to the Abbeygate, then we want to do that as well.

“The club is about the community. It’s not just about the football.

“We are in a privileged position where we are a big player in the town. We can use our brand as a vehicle to help with various things throughout the community.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to look at now.”

As well as the community aspect, including providing potential work experience opportunities for local school kids, Reid also said the club has its own ambitions off the park.

“When I met the chairmen and directors before I took the job, their message was that they want to be the best they can be,” he said.

“Arbroath is a trend-setter and people are saying ‘do you see what Arbroath are doing?’

“We have, quite rightly, got the title of the best part-time team in Scotland.

“You can’t have that and sit on it. You’ve got to keep progressing all the time.

“Putting these things together is exciting but it’s just the beginning of what we are looking to achieve.”

