Arbroath commercial chief says Lichties are ‘already winners’ regardless of Championship title outcome

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid says the Lichties are ‘already winners’, even if they don’t manage to clinch the Championship title.

Dick Campbell’s side are enjoying their most successful season.

With just five games to go, anything is still possible in the title race, with the Lichties four points behind leaders Kilmarnock, who they have still to face.

Regardless of what happens at the end of the season, Reid believes nothing will dampen the mood at the club.

‘Already winners’

“What will happen will happen, but the main thing is we enjoy it and take it all in,” he said on the Lichtie Lads fan podcast.

“Already we’re winners. Whatever happens in the next few weeks we are winners because we are doing what every other club aspires to do.

“We’re together, there are not fractures in the club or support. We’re just having a really good time.”

The Angus club this week opened a new club shop in the town’s Abbeygate shopping centre with the current outlet being redeveloped at Gayfield.

The side have enjoyed record season ticket and merchandise sales and have forged strong links with the community.

Community spirit

Reid hopes their presence in the centre will benefit local businesses with the additional footfall.

“With the club shop, we want to play our part in the revival of the town centre,” he said.

“If we can bring our supporters in and it’s allowing other shops to benefit from our fans going to the Abbeygate, then we want to do that as well.

Abbeygate Arbroath FC Direct FC Club Shop Opens today from 10am! Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm in the heart of our community! Remember to shop local after you have visited the club shop! pic.twitter.com/Y1LZBzLb3f — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 29, 2022

“The club is about the community. It’s not just about the football.

“We are in a privileged position where we are a big player in the town. We can use our brand as a vehicle to help with various things throughout the community.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to look at now.”

As well as the community aspect, including providing potential work experience opportunities for local school kids, Reid also said the club has its own ambitions off the park.

“When I met the chairmen and directors before I took the job, their message was that they want to be the best they can be,” he said.

“Arbroath is a trend-setter and people are saying ‘do you see what Arbroath are doing?’

“We have, quite rightly, got the title of the best part-time team in Scotland.

“You can’t have that and sit on it. You’ve got to keep progressing all the time.

“Putting these things together is exciting but it’s just the beginning of what we are looking to achieve.”