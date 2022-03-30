Andy Munro eyes next Forfar milestone after smashing 100 appearances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Munro is targeting his next milestone with Forfar after surpassing 100 appearances for the club.

The centre back recently marked a century of appearances for the Loons in his second spell at the Angus side.

Munro is an integral part of Gary Irvine’s team and his nine league goals have just been as important as his defensive abilities this season.

Goal reached

With another year left on his current contract at Station Park, the 29-year-old is now hoping to make it to 150 appearances – and possibly 200, if his current contract can be extended.

“It’s something I’ve been keeping a close eye on since returning to the club,” Munro said of reaching 100.

“I wanted to push on and get over 100 appearances. I’m really happy to get that over the line.

“It was something I set out to do when I resigned for the club.

“We’re hoping there are another nine games this season. We’ve definitely got five, hopefully I’ll play in them.

“Then, maybe, another four games in the play-offs which would take me over 110. Then I’ve got next season too – 150 appearances are definitely in my thoughts.

“If I was to get to 200, I’d need to extend my stay at the club which I’d no problems at all doing because I’ve really enjoyed playing here.”

Current form

Munro’s current deal ends in 2023, by then the side will hope to be in League One. But in order to do that they must first seal their play-off spot.

The Loons look like they will get there but look to be stumbling over the line after struggling to come to form with just six points in their last six games.

SPFL League 2

Form Guide

Points Last Six Kelty Hearts 14

Annan Athletic 12

Stirling Albion 9

Elgin City 8

Stranraer 8

Albion Rovers 8

Edinburgh City 8

Stenhousemuir 6

Forfar Athletic 6

Munro says it is something he and his teammates are more than aware of and are looking to rectify against Stranraer this weekend.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said. “We can’t quite put our finger on it at the moment.

“You go through purple patches in the season and we’re definitely doing that at the moment.

“Sooner rather than later we want to consolidate our play-off position then you’d like to go into those games with a good couple of wins behind us.”