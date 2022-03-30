Ricky Little admits Arbroath can’t afford to rely on other clubs in Championship race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Ricky Little admits Arbroath can’t afford to rely on other clubs in Championship race

By Scott Lorimer
March 30 2022, 10.00pm
Ricky Little says his side will fight to the very end in the Championship title race.
Ricky Little says his side will fight to the very end in the Championship title race.

Arbroath stalwart Ricky Little says that his side can’t solely rely on others to stop Kilmarnock in their tracks as the sides race towards the finish line.

The Lichties’ central defender will watch the Ayrshire side’s trip to Greenock Morton on TV intently on Friday night but knows his side must still take care of their own business.

The Angus side face fellow promotion-seekers Partick the following day, but Little insists the Killie’s result will have no bearing on their performance.

‘Wee favour’ from Morton?

“I’ll definitely be watching it,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ll be hoping Morton will do us a wee favour but there’s no point in Kilmarnock dropping points if we can’t take care of ourselves.

“Kilmarnock have got that four-point cushion just now. It’s in their hands.

Little in action against Inverness earlier in the season.
Little in action earlier in the season.

“Whatever happens we just need to focus on ourselves and get back to winning ways.

“Last week wasn’t the greatest performance but the fightback was there. All we can do is look after ourselves.

“If we win it guarantees a play-off place, if we get that then it’s a bonus.

“But we’ll keep going to the end of the season until it’s mathematically possible for us to do anything else.”

Surface likely to affect the game

Arbroath have earned seven points out of nine against the Jags so far this season. To earn another three points, they’ll have to fight it out on the much-criticised Firhill surface.

Little admits there is likely to be little flowing football on display but is backing his side to knuckle down and come away with the win.

“We’ve deserved every point against them so far,” he said. “The teams have both got a lot to play for and with the state of the pitch, it’s going to be a hard game.

The Firhill surface last weekend.
The Firhill surface last weekend.

“It’s going to stop both teams from playing. It will be a case of digging in and putting in a battling performance.

“If anything, I’d back us to battle away against anybody. The qualities we’ve got in our side, we know when to dig in and grind out results.

“We would like to get the ball down and playing but especially at this time of the season it’s just about picking up wins.

“We know the pitch isn’t going to be great but it will have to be a team that is really at it to work us on a Saturday.”

Arbroath commercial chief says Lichties are ‘already winners’ regardless of Championship title outcome

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]