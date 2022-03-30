Ricky Little admits Arbroath can’t afford to rely on other clubs in Championship race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath stalwart Ricky Little says that his side can’t solely rely on others to stop Kilmarnock in their tracks as the sides race towards the finish line.

The Lichties’ central defender will watch the Ayrshire side’s trip to Greenock Morton on TV intently on Friday night but knows his side must still take care of their own business.

The Angus side face fellow promotion-seekers Partick the following day, but Little insists the Killie’s result will have no bearing on their performance.

‘Wee favour’ from Morton?

“I’ll definitely be watching it,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ll be hoping Morton will do us a wee favour but there’s no point in Kilmarnock dropping points if we can’t take care of ourselves.

“Kilmarnock have got that four-point cushion just now. It’s in their hands.

“Whatever happens we just need to focus on ourselves and get back to winning ways.

“Last week wasn’t the greatest performance but the fightback was there. All we can do is look after ourselves.

“If we win it guarantees a play-off place, if we get that then it’s a bonus.

“But we’ll keep going to the end of the season until it’s mathematically possible for us to do anything else.”

Surface likely to affect the game

Arbroath have earned seven points out of nine against the Jags so far this season. To earn another three points, they’ll have to fight it out on the much-criticised Firhill surface.

Little admits there is likely to be little flowing football on display but is backing his side to knuckle down and come away with the win.

“We’ve deserved every point against them so far,” he said. “The teams have both got a lot to play for and with the state of the pitch, it’s going to be a hard game.

“It’s going to stop both teams from playing. It will be a case of digging in and putting in a battling performance.

“If anything, I’d back us to battle away against anybody. The qualities we’ve got in our side, we know when to dig in and grind out results.

“We would like to get the ball down and playing but especially at this time of the season it’s just about picking up wins.

“We know the pitch isn’t going to be great but it will have to be a team that is really at it to work us on a Saturday.”