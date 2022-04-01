Forfar not relying on others in hunt for play-off spot as Gary Irvine eyes second place finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forfar not relying on others in hunt for play-off spot as Gary Irvine eyes second place finish

By Scott Lorimer
April 1 2022, 5.05pm
Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Forfar boss Gary Irvine says his side are only focusing on themselves despite the possibility of securing a play-off spot, if other results go in their favour.

The Loons will guarantee at least a fourth-place finish with a victory over Stranraer AND if Stenhousemuir suffer defeat at the hands of Annan.

However, should Stenny get some kind of result over the Galabankies that could allow Forfar to close the gap on the second-placed side.

‘Concentrate on ourselves’

But Irvine insists he is not interested in other results this weekend.

“As long as we’re going out, concentrating on ourselves and getting a good win,” he told Courier Sport. “Whatever happens elsewhere happens.

“If it goes in our favour then so be it, but our main concentration is going to a tough game and we’ll need to work hard for the three points.

“Our focus is finishing the season in second place, where we’ve sat the majority of the season.

“Now that the league has been decided by Kelty, and congratulations to them, it’s now about making sure we’re the second-best team in the league.”

Forfar ‘under no illusions’

Forfar will take the long trip south to Stair Park on Saturday seeking their first win in three games.

Stranraer meanwhile go into the clash with everything to play for as they look to sneak into the play-offs.

Irvine hopes to put the frustrations of recent weeks behind them against a side they have enjoyed playing this season.

“We’re unbeaten against Stranraer so far, but the games have been really tight.

Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine.
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine.

“They drew with us at Station Park then the other games were 3-2 in our favour.

“That shows you it will be a tight game.

“Stranraer are a good side as well, they had a bad result last week but they had picked up and got themselves into touching distance of the play-offs.

“We’re under no illusions that they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways, but we’re going down looking to get three points.”

Meanwhile, Forfar will go into the clash with more or less the same team from last weekend’s draw with Cowdenbeath.

The only likely absentee is Tomas Brindley who is struggling with injury.

