Forfar not relying on others in hunt for play-off spot as Gary Irvine eyes second place finish

Forfar boss Gary Irvine says his side are only focusing on themselves despite the possibility of securing a play-off spot, if other results go in their favour.

The Loons will guarantee at least a fourth-place finish with a victory over Stranraer AND if Stenhousemuir suffer defeat at the hands of Annan.

However, should Stenny get some kind of result over the Galabankies that could allow Forfar to close the gap on the second-placed side.

‘Concentrate on ourselves’

But Irvine insists he is not interested in other results this weekend.

“As long as we’re going out, concentrating on ourselves and getting a good win,” he told Courier Sport. “Whatever happens elsewhere happens.

“If it goes in our favour then so be it, but our main concentration is going to a tough game and we’ll need to work hard for the three points.

“Our focus is finishing the season in second place, where we’ve sat the majority of the season.

“Now that the league has been decided by Kelty, and congratulations to them, it’s now about making sure we’re the second-best team in the league.”

Forfar ‘under no illusions’

Forfar will take the long trip south to Stair Park on Saturday seeking their first win in three games.

Stranraer meanwhile go into the clash with everything to play for as they look to sneak into the play-offs.

Irvine hopes to put the frustrations of recent weeks behind them against a side they have enjoyed playing this season.

“We’re unbeaten against Stranraer so far, but the games have been really tight.

“They drew with us at Station Park then the other games were 3-2 in our favour.

“That shows you it will be a tight game.

“Stranraer are a good side as well, they had a bad result last week but they had picked up and got themselves into touching distance of the play-offs.

“We’re under no illusions that they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways, but we’re going down looking to get three points.”

Meanwhile, Forfar will go into the clash with more or less the same team from last weekend’s draw with Cowdenbeath.

The only likely absentee is Tomas Brindley who is struggling with injury.