Arbroath still have eyes on Championship title as skipper O’Brien urges ‘it’s not over yet’

By Scott Lorimer
April 4 2022, 8.05am Updated: April 4 2022, 10.00am
Arbroath skipper Thomas O'Brien
Thomas O’Brien says Arbroath are not just settling for a spot in the play-offs, insisting his side still have eyes on the Championship title.

With Kilmarnock stuttering to a draw with Morton on Friday night, the Lichties knew they had the chance to close the gap to two points.

But a frustrating afternoon saw Dick Campbell’s side come away with just a point.

The result does edge the Angus side that bit closer to securing a play-off place, but O’Brien says he still has his eyes on the main prize.

‘Not over yet’

“It’s a great achievement but the season isn’t finished yet and there’s a lot to play for,” the Arbroath skipper said.

“We still want to try and go for the league.

“It was a good point. The pitch has been highlighted and there wasn’t much football played by either team – I don’t think you can play on that.

“A draw was probably the fair result – it keeps it going.”

Thomas O'Brien in action against Partick Thistle at Firhill
Despite being the only part time team in the league, Arbroath look to show no signs of tiredness as the players juggle day jobs with mounting a title challenge.

O’Brien knows he and his teammates will keep pushing all the way and admitted he was glad to get through the full game at Firhill.

“I feel knackered – I’ve been in my bed the last few days not well,” he revealed.

“I’m just glad I could get through that game.

“We’re a fit bunch of lads. There are four games left.

“When you’ve got something to play for it kicks in.

“Maybe if you’re floating about and you’ve nothing to play for there might be some tiredness but all the boys are up for it.”

Another Lichtie shut out

Saturday’s goalless draw was the 16th time this season Arbroath have kept a clean sheet.

While O’Brien acknowledges the achievement, he believes the whole side should take credit, not just his defensive colleagues.

Arbroath kept another clean sheet at the weekend.
“We’ve not lost many goals and we’ve scored quite a few this year,” he explained.

“It isn’t just the keeper and the defence. The boys pressing from the front gives us the chance to get high up the pitch.

“We work as a team well; you can see everyone puts a shift in.

“It’s a real team we’ve got and long may it continue.”

