John McGlynn cherishes SPFL Trust Trophy glory as emotional Raith Rovers boss explains ‘legendary’ Lewis Vaughan’s shock squad return

John McGlynn insists guiding Raith Rovers to SPFL Trust Trophy glory is among his finest career achievements.

Matej Poplatnik inspired the Fifers to a 3-1 triumph over Queen of the South, bagging a brace before Ethan Ross struck late on.

Ally Roy rippled the net for the visitors.

It is the first time McGlynn has ever won a cup competition in a traditional manner.

He did lead Rovers to the 2008/09 Second Division title and won League 1 in 2019/20, albeit the latter was achieved on a points-per-game basis after the campaign was curtailed due to Covid.

Raith also shared the 2020 Challenge Cup with Inverness after the pandemic meant that the scheduled final between the sides could not be played, while McGlynn was on the coaching staff for Hearts’ 2006 Scottish Cup win.

But McGlynn beamed: “We savoured every moment and we can look back on this in years to come and enjoy it.

“That’s what we are all trying to do: create memories for supporters.

“I was assistant manager at Hearts when we won the Scottish Cup and we’ve won league titles [at Raith], but this is right up for me.

“You need to take the rough with the smooth — we’ve not been on a great run and you take that flak — but this is one of those good moments. You’ve got to cherish those.

“Our supporters were magnificent and I’m delighted for everyone connected the club.”

Contrasting with the aftermath of that League 1 title triumph, McGlynn smiled: “It’s a lot better than getting a medal in the post — getting the chance to celebrate in front of our fans.”

Vaughan boost

Meanwhile, McGlynn paid an emotional tribute to Lewis Vaughan, who was a shock selection among the substitutes and, as such, receives a medal.

He remains in the process of recovering from a fourth ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will not be in contention to play until around July.

However, that did not stop him from enjoying an unforgettable afternoon in Airdrie.

“We couldn’t fill the bench because we didn’t have enough players,” McGlynn explained.

“So we had the idea of getting Lewis on the bench. He is a hero to everyone Raith Rovers-minded. Lewis Vaughan is a talisman, a legend and such a nice boy.

“We felt it would give him a lift in his rehabilitation to walk up and get a winners’ medal in front of those supporters.

“Having been through four [ruptured] cruciates, that’s a tall order for anyone, physically and mentally.

“But he is on his way back now — hopefully playing in July — and I’m proud of him. At the same time, if we had a fit Lewis Vaughan all season, where could we be? He would have scored a barrel-load!”