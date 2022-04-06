Kevin Thomson bags League Two Manager of the Month award after leading Kelty Hearts to title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin Thomson bags League Two Manager of the Month award after leading Kelty Hearts to title

By Reporter
April 6 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 1.01pm
Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson
Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson is presented with Glen’s League Two Manager of the Month award for March 2022

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson has completed a hat-trick of Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month awards by picking up the March 2022 accolade.

Thomson and his Kelty side clinched the League Two trophy with a 1-0 victory over Stenhousemuir during a month where they were again undefeated.

The Fifers sealed promotion against the Warriors thanks to a goal from Ukranian St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi.

The New Central Park side secured victories over Cowdenbeath, Stenny (twice) and Albion Rovers, while also drawing with Elgin City and Albion Rovers.

Max Kucheriavyi is ready to make an impact with St Johnstone after winning League Two with Kelty Hearts.
St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi celebrates after winning League Two with Kelty Hearts.

After collecting his award, Thomson said: “I’m delighted to win manger of the month.

“It ended up becoming a defining month with Max scoring the winning goal that crowned us champions.

“The players take all the credit, seven games, five of which in 14 days – and added with two derbies and a trip to Elgin. The group never stop, so this one is for them.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Congratulations to Kevin Thomson and everybody involved with Kelty Hearts on what has been quite an outstanding season, winning the League Two title with five games to go.

Kevin Thomson: League Two Manager of the Month

“Playing six league matches in March was a hectic schedule, especially with a first league title to be played for, so again congratulations to Kevin and his coaching staff for guiding the team through this important period.

“The fact that this is Kevin’s third Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award highlights what a good season Kelty have had, and their record of 22 wins, seven draws and just the three defeats in the 32 games played so far is a testament to the ability and teamwork of all involved.”

