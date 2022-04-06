Kevin Thomson bags League Two Manager of the Month award after leading Kelty Hearts to title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson has completed a hat-trick of Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month awards by picking up the March 2022 accolade.

Thomson and his Kelty side clinched the League Two trophy with a 1-0 victory over Stenhousemuir during a month where they were again undefeated.

The Fifers sealed promotion against the Warriors thanks to a goal from Ukranian St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi.

The New Central Park side secured victories over Cowdenbeath, Stenny (twice) and Albion Rovers, while also drawing with Elgin City and Albion Rovers.

After collecting his award, Thomson said: “I’m delighted to win manger of the month.

“It ended up becoming a defining month with Max scoring the winning goal that crowned us champions.

“The players take all the credit, seven games, five of which in 14 days – and added with two derbies and a trip to Elgin. The group never stop, so this one is for them.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Congratulations to Kevin Thomson and everybody involved with Kelty Hearts on what has been quite an outstanding season, winning the League Two title with five games to go.

“Playing six league matches in March was a hectic schedule, especially with a first league title to be played for, so again congratulations to Kevin and his coaching staff for guiding the team through this important period.

“The fact that this is Kevin’s third Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award highlights what a good season Kelty have had, and their record of 22 wins, seven draws and just the three defeats in the 32 games played so far is a testament to the ability and teamwork of all involved.”