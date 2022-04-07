John Hughes roars: ‘That one was for the supporters,’ as Dunfermline dump Raith Rovers in front of raucous East End Park crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football

John Hughes roars: ‘That one was for the supporters,’ as Dunfermline dump Raith Rovers in front of raucous East End Park crowd

By Iain Collin
April 7 2022, 10.57am Updated: April 7 2022, 2.57pm
John Hughes was delighted with the backing Dunfermline fans gave his side against Raith Rovers
Dunfermline manager John Hughes dedicated Dunfermline’s derby triumph over Raith Rovers to the club’s supporters after they earned Fife’s bragging rights and a significant boost in their relegation battle.

Kevin O’Hara’s double ensured it was the Pars who left East End Park with the three points both teams desperately wanted for differing reasons.

The vital 2–0 win lifts Hughes’ side six points clear of Queen of the South at the foot of the Championship and to within two points of Ayr United, who they still have to play in their remaining four games.

Success was built on an impressive first-half display and confirmed by a redoubtable rear guard effort before O’Hara sealed victory 11 minutes from time.

Hughes said: “The first-half was very good. We could have scored more goals. In the second-half, we were a little bit off it but we kept that clean sheet.

“There’s fine margins in football and the second goal we got was scrappy from a set-piece.

“You were wishing that had happened earlier but we’ll take it.

“It was a good result. But it’s one game at a time, we’re not getting carried away.

“But that one was for the supporters. I knew they would come out and play their part and there were over 5,000 here tonight.

“It was a good advert for Scottish football and I’m just delighted we won it.

Kevin O’Hara celebrates with Dunfermline teammates and fans after notching against Raith Rovers

“We had enough chances to win the game in the first-half but in the second-half we just had to manage it a little bit.

“That’s for the supporters and everyone connected with Dunfermline. It’s three points hopefully towards our survival in this league.

“We’re under no illusions, we know it’s everything to play for and we’ll need to stick together and keep battling away.”

