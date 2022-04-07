John Hughes roars: ‘That one was for the supporters,’ as Dunfermline dump Raith Rovers in front of raucous East End Park crowd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline manager John Hughes dedicated Dunfermline’s derby triumph over Raith Rovers to the club’s supporters after they earned Fife’s bragging rights and a significant boost in their relegation battle.

Kevin O’Hara’s double ensured it was the Pars who left East End Park with the three points both teams desperately wanted for differing reasons.

The vital 2–0 win lifts Hughes’ side six points clear of Queen of the South at the foot of the Championship and to within two points of Ayr United, who they still have to play in their remaining four games.

Success was built on an impressive first-half display and confirmed by a redoubtable rear guard effort before O’Hara sealed victory 11 minutes from time.

Hughes said: “The first-half was very good. We could have scored more goals. In the second-half, we were a little bit off it but we kept that clean sheet.

“There’s fine margins in football and the second goal we got was scrappy from a set-piece.

“You were wishing that had happened earlier but we’ll take it.

“It was a good result. But it’s one game at a time, we’re not getting carried away.

“But that one was for the supporters. I knew they would come out and play their part and there were over 5,000 here tonight.

“It was a good advert for Scottish football and I’m just delighted we won it.

“We had enough chances to win the game in the first-half but in the second-half we just had to manage it a little bit.

“That’s for the supporters and everyone connected with Dunfermline. It’s three points hopefully towards our survival in this league.

“We’re under no illusions, we know it’s everything to play for and we’ll need to stick together and keep battling away.”