Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline brimming with confidence amid nervy Championship drop scrap

Relegation battles can understandably spread nerves but Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline are brimming with confidence as they fight for their Championship status.

O’Hara was the derby-day hero with a match-winning double in Wednesday night’s impressive 2-0 victory over rivals Raith Rovers.

It was a richly-deserved success for the Pars, who dominated the first-half before digging in doggedly after the break for a crucial three points that takes them to within two points of Ayr United in eighth.

In their last 12 outings, the Fifers’ only defeats have been to the division’s top three teams, with the recent 2-0 reverse in Inverness their only loss in their last five matches.

However, they know the standards they reached in midweek will be required again this afternoon when they travel to take on league leaders Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

“We’re trying to finish as high as we can,” said O’Hara. “We have to take each game as it comes and we are just looking at Kilmarnock.

“That will be difficult. It’s never easy there and they are flying just now, but we’ll have a game-plan and hopefully we can put that into practice.

“It will be a big game for both sides. They’re going for the league, we’re going for safety, so it should be a good game. It’s just about putting our game-plan into place.

“The dressing room is good. Confidence is high.

“Wednesday should give us massive belief. Apart from the Inverness game, we have played well in most games, the squad are feeling good right now and hopefully we can take that into the last few games of the season.”

O’Hara’s opening goal against Raith was his first since October, and his first of John Hughes’ reign as manager.

The former Falkirk striker should probably have added his second in the second-half when he ran straight through on Jamie MacDonald in the Rovers goal.

Brushing that miss aside, he was on hand to complete his brace when MacDonald flapped at a Dom Thomas cross to bundle in on the goal-line 11 minutes from time.

He won praise after the full-time whistle from Hughes, who admitted he had asked O’Hara to play in a way that does not necessarily come naturally.

“The manager has has told me to work hard high up the pitch,” added O’Hara, “and if the goals come then great. That’s how I’m seeing it just now.

“I need to do a job for the team defensively as well as offensively and if the goals come it is a bonus.

“It’s nice to get the two goals but the most important thing was the three points for the team. I thought it was a really good team performance.

“It’s been a while since I have scored so that will help my confidence in front of goal.

“We’ve played well recently, we’ve been playing good stuff and when we play at a high intensity we can be really good.

“It has not been a great season for everyone at the club, we just need to knuckle down and work hard in training and put it right.”