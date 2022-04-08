Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline brimming with confidence amid nervy Championship drop scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline brimming with confidence amid nervy Championship drop scrap

By Iain Collin
April 8 2022, 10.26pm
Kevin O'Hara after finding the net at Stark's Park
Kevin O'Hara after finding the net at Stark's Park

Relegation battles can understandably spread nerves but Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline are brimming with confidence as they fight for their Championship status.

O’Hara was the derby-day hero with a match-winning double in Wednesday night’s impressive 2-0 victory over rivals Raith Rovers.

It was a richly-deserved success for the Pars, who dominated the first-half before digging in doggedly after the break for a crucial three points that takes them to within two points of Ayr United in eighth.

In their last 12 outings, the Fifers’ only defeats have been to the division’s top three teams, with the recent 2-0 reverse in Inverness their only loss in their last five matches.

However, they know the standards they reached in midweek will be required again this afternoon when they travel to take on league leaders Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

“We’re trying to finish as high as we can,” said O’Hara. “We have to take each game as it comes and we are just looking at Kilmarnock.

“That will be difficult. It’s never easy there and they are flying just now, but we’ll have a game-plan and hopefully we can put that into practice.

“It will be a big game for both sides. They’re going for the league, we’re going for safety, so it should be a good game. It’s just about putting our game-plan into place.

“The dressing room is good. Confidence is high.

Kevin O’Hara celebrates with Dunfermline teammates and fans after notching his second against Raith Rovers

“Wednesday should give us massive belief. Apart from the Inverness game, we have played well in most games, the squad are feeling good right now and hopefully we can take that into the last few games of the season.”

O’Hara’s opening goal against Raith was his first since October, and his first of John Hughes’ reign as manager.

The former Falkirk striker should probably have added his second in the second-half when he ran straight through on Jamie MacDonald in the Rovers goal.

Brushing that miss aside, he was on hand to complete his brace when MacDonald flapped at a Dom Thomas cross to bundle in on the goal-line 11 minutes from time.

He won praise after the full-time whistle from Hughes, who admitted he had asked O’Hara to play in a way that does not necessarily come naturally.

John Hughes dedicated Dunfermline’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers to Pars fans

“The manager has has told me to work hard high up the pitch,” added O’Hara, “and if the goals come then great. That’s how I’m seeing it just now.

“I need to do a job for the team defensively as well as offensively and if the goals come it is a bonus.

“It’s nice to get the two goals but the most important thing was the three points for the team. I thought it was a really good team performance.

“It’s been a while since I have scored so that will help my confidence in front of goal.

“We’ve played well recently, we’ve been playing good stuff and when we play at a high intensity we can be really good.

“It has not been a great season for everyone at the club, we just need to knuckle down and work hard in training and put it right.”

John Hughes roars: ‘That one was for the supporters,’ as Dunfermline dump Raith Rovers in front of raucous East End Park crowd

