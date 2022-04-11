Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell brands Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton a ‘rising star’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell brands Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton a ‘rising star’

By Scott Lorimer
April 11 2022, 5.00pm
Chris Hamilton has earned high praise from the Arbroath assistant
Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton has been branded a ‘rising star’ by Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the Lichties’ team this campaign, only missing a handful of games due to injury.

Hamilton put in another commanding performance in the 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

However, he is out of contract at Tynecastle in the summer when his season-long Arbroath loan comes to an end.

The young midfielder previously spoke of discussions between himself and Dick Campbell but was uncertain of what the future would hold.

Injury fear

Regardless, the Lichties’ number two believes Hamilton has a big future ahead of him and revealed fears for his fitness after injury saw him stretchered off in the 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We thought [the injury] was a lot worse,” Campbell explained.

Arbroath's Chris Hamilton was pictured on crutches after the 0-0 draw with Partick.
“But he’s come back and he had treatment most of the week. He was declared fit on Thursday night.

“It was a knock and a cut, so it wasn’t like it was a ligament thing.

“Someone hammered him in the first 10 minutes there and I thought ‘here we go again’.

“He’s a star in the making. He’s a lovely boy and a great player.”

Another clean sheet

Alongside the Arbroath defence and goalkeeper, Hamilton has played a role in the defensive midfield position helping the side to 17 clean sheets so far this campaign.

“Our defence is good,” Campbell said. “We are well-organised, the way we get back into a shape.

“But we’re not the only good defence, I think this whole league is characterised by first-class defences.

“It’s hard to break them down.

“The onus is on the attacking team to create chances.”

