Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell brands Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton a ‘rising star’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton has been branded a ‘rising star’ by Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the Lichties’ team this campaign, only missing a handful of games due to injury.

Hamilton put in another commanding performance in the 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

Chris Hamilton celebrating at Hamilton pic.twitter.com/bUqUm2sGmN — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 9, 2022

However, he is out of contract at Tynecastle in the summer when his season-long Arbroath loan comes to an end.

The young midfielder previously spoke of discussions between himself and Dick Campbell but was uncertain of what the future would hold.

Injury fear

Regardless, the Lichties’ number two believes Hamilton has a big future ahead of him and revealed fears for his fitness after injury saw him stretchered off in the 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We thought [the injury] was a lot worse,” Campbell explained.

“But he’s come back and he had treatment most of the week. He was declared fit on Thursday night.

“It was a knock and a cut, so it wasn’t like it was a ligament thing.

“Someone hammered him in the first 10 minutes there and I thought ‘here we go again’.

“He’s a star in the making. He’s a lovely boy and a great player.”

Another clean sheet

Alongside the Arbroath defence and goalkeeper, Hamilton has played a role in the defensive midfield position helping the side to 17 clean sheets so far this campaign.

“Our defence is good,” Campbell said. “We are well-organised, the way we get back into a shape.

“But we’re not the only good defence, I think this whole league is characterised by first-class defences.

“It’s hard to break them down.

“The onus is on the attacking team to create chances.”