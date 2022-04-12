John Hughes reveals Graham Dorrans fitness hopes as Dunfermline relegation battle intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Hughes reveals Graham Dorrans fitness hopes as Dunfermline relegation battle intensifies

By Iain Collin
April 12 2022, 12.25pm Updated: April 12 2022, 1.43pm
Nearing fitness: Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans
Nearing fitness: Dunfermline star Graham Dorrans

Graham Dorrans is nearing a welcome return to fitness for Dunfermline – but is set to miss this weekend’s crucial relegation battle with Ayr United.

The former Scotland, Rangers and West Brom player has been sidelined for the last five weeks because of a troublesome calf injury.

His absence has been a significant blow to the Pars as they have fought to cling on to their Championship status.

The 34-year-old is stepping up his recovery and manager John Hughes is hopeful his captain will play a meaningful part in the run-in.

But Saturday’s home encounter with Ayr United, which could see the Fifers go above the Honest Men into eighth and out of the relegation play-off spot with a victory, is coming too soon for the experienced midfielder.

Graham Dorrans has been badly missed by Dunfermline.
Graham Dorrans has been badly missed by Dunfermline.

Hughes said: “Graham won’t be ready for this week but hopefully he will for the last couple of games.

“I’m really hoping for that, even if it’s just to play a small part, that half an hour or an hour.

“Graham Dorrans is still the best player, absolutely fantastic, and I think he’s sadly missed.

“I think he’s also a little bit disappointed to be missing because of the style of play we’re playing. You can see his eyes lightning up and saying, ‘I wish I could be be a part of that’.”

‘Need to look forward’

The Pars’ 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock left them six points above Queen of the South at the bottom but three points adrift of Ayr, who fought back from two down to earn a draw against Inverness Caley Thistle.

After the high of their midweek derby victory over Raith Rovers, Hughes has confessed it was a frustrating 90 minutes at Rugby Park.

Asked if it felt like one step forward and two back, he added: “It’s been a bit like that since I’ve come in, but the steps we’re taking forward are big steps.

“There’s three games left and all to play for, and so we need to look forward.”

