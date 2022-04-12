John Hughes reveals Graham Dorrans fitness hopes as Dunfermline relegation battle intensifies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Dorrans is nearing a welcome return to fitness for Dunfermline – but is set to miss this weekend’s crucial relegation battle with Ayr United.

The former Scotland, Rangers and West Brom player has been sidelined for the last five weeks because of a troublesome calf injury.

His absence has been a significant blow to the Pars as they have fought to cling on to their Championship status.

The 34-year-old is stepping up his recovery and manager John Hughes is hopeful his captain will play a meaningful part in the run-in.

But Saturday’s home encounter with Ayr United, which could see the Fifers go above the Honest Men into eighth and out of the relegation play-off spot with a victory, is coming too soon for the experienced midfielder.

Hughes said: “Graham won’t be ready for this week but hopefully he will for the last couple of games.

“I’m really hoping for that, even if it’s just to play a small part, that half an hour or an hour.

“Graham Dorrans is still the best player, absolutely fantastic, and I think he’s sadly missed.

“I think he’s also a little bit disappointed to be missing because of the style of play we’re playing. You can see his eyes lightning up and saying, ‘I wish I could be be a part of that’.”

‘Need to look forward’

The Pars’ 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock left them six points above Queen of the South at the bottom but three points adrift of Ayr, who fought back from two down to earn a draw against Inverness Caley Thistle.

After the high of their midweek derby victory over Raith Rovers, Hughes has confessed it was a frustrating 90 minutes at Rugby Park.

Asked if it felt like one step forward and two back, he added: “It’s been a bit like that since I’ve come in, but the steps we’re taking forward are big steps.

“There’s three games left and all to play for, and so we need to look forward.”