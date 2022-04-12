Catching Killie: Every Arbroath title possibility assessed ahead of Championship climax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The old ‘cup final’ cliché has been bandied about the Arbroath camp in the past few weeks as the season reaches its climax.

And that cliché is starting to ring true with just three games of the regular campaign remaining.

A win in each is vital in the Lichties’ bid for the Championship title.

3 cup finals left for our incredible @ArbroathFC,potentially 3 games away from shocking the football world and creating history. First up is @OfficialQosFC at home on Saturday. Lets get the entire town behind the lads and fill Gayfield. Get your tickets at https://t.co/7vVnxIJ6Uq pic.twitter.com/mZXuXUP353 — TASC (@TASC1878) April 12, 2022

First, though, is a potential make or break tie against a Queen of the South side six points adrift at the foot of the table.

Dick Campbell’s side will go into Saturday’s clash knowing how Kilmarnock fared the previous night against Inverness.

Courier Sport takes a look at all of the possibilities ahead of a potentially fascinating penultimate week of the season, when the top two go head-to-head.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath win – four-point gap

If both sides match each other’s results, win, lose or draw, that will retain the status quo at the top, setting up a blockbuster clash between the two sides at Rugby Park the following week.

Even if the Lichties managed to pull off another victory against the league leaders, they’d have to hope for a final Killie slip up against Raith on the final day for any chance of winning the league.

Should both sides win, Dick Campbell’s men would be guaranteed second spot regardless.

Kilmarnock draw, Arbroath win – two-point gap

A Killie draw would provide Arbroath with a massive opportunity to put the title back in their hands – IF they beat Queen of the South.

That would against set up a massive clash at Rugby Park, giving the Lichties the chance to go top ahead of the final day.

Kilmarnock lose, Arbroath win – one point gap

The dream scenario for Arbroath fans, closing the gap on Kilmarnock to just a single point.

A first defeat in nine games would be a dent in confidence for Killie ahead of their Rugby Park meeting with the Lichties – a side they have failed to score against this season.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath draw – six-point gap

The league won’t be over, mathematically, but it certainly would not be an ideal combination of results for the Lichties.

Arbroath would then have to beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, by two or three to claw back the goal difference.

They’d then have to hope for a favour from Killie’s final day opponents, Raith Rovers.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath lose – seven-point gap

Should Kilmarnock win and Arbroath lose at the weekend then the title race is over.

Killie will have opened up a seven-point cap with just six left to play for.

The Lichties will then travel to Rugby Park for a title party they missed out on themsleves.

But they will still look to spoil it for Killie before preparing for the alternative route to the Premiership via the play-offs.