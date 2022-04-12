Catching Killie: Every Arbroath title possibility assessed ahead of Championship climax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Catching Killie: Every Arbroath title possibility assessed ahead of Championship climax

By Scott Lorimer
April 12 2022, 5.00pm
It could be a make or break weekend for Dick Campbell and his Arbroath side.
It could be a make or break weekend for Dick Campbell and his Arbroath side.

The old ‘cup final’ cliché has been bandied about the Arbroath camp in the past few weeks as the season reaches its climax.

And that cliché is starting to ring true with just three games of the regular campaign remaining.

A win in each is vital in the Lichties’ bid for the Championship title.

First, though, is a potential make or break tie against a Queen of the South side six points adrift at the foot of the table.

Dick Campbell’s side will go into Saturday’s clash knowing how Kilmarnock fared the previous night against Inverness.

Courier Sport takes a look at all of the possibilities ahead of a potentially fascinating penultimate week of the season, when the top two go head-to-head.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath win – four-point gap

If both sides match each other’s results, win, lose or draw, that will retain the status quo at the top, setting up a blockbuster clash between the two sides at Rugby Park the following week.

Even if the Lichties managed to pull off another victory against the league leaders, they’d have to hope for a final Killie slip up against Raith on the final day for any chance of winning the league.

Should both sides win, Dick Campbell’s men would be guaranteed second spot regardless.

Kilmarnock draw, Arbroath win – two-point gap

A Killie draw would provide Arbroath with a massive opportunity to put the title back in their hands – IF they beat Queen of the South.

That would against set up a massive clash at Rugby Park, giving the Lichties the chance to go top ahead of the final day.

Kilmarnock lose, Arbroath win – one point gap

The dream scenario for Arbroath fans, closing the gap on Kilmarnock to just a single point.

A first defeat in nine games would be a dent in confidence for Killie ahead of their Rugby Park meeting with the Lichties – a side they have failed to score against this season.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath draw – six-point gap

The league won’t be over, mathematically, but it certainly would not be an ideal combination of results for the Lichties.

Arbroath would then have to beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, by two or three to claw back the goal difference.

They’d then have to hope for a favour from Killie’s final day opponents, Raith Rovers.

Kilmarnock win, Arbroath lose – seven-point gap

Should Kilmarnock win and Arbroath lose at the weekend then the title race is over.

Killie will have opened up a seven-point cap with just six left to play for.

The Lichties will then travel to Rugby Park for a title party they missed out on themsleves.

But they will still look to spoil it for Killie before preparing for the alternative route to the Premiership via the play-offs.

Famous Arbroath stadium Gayfield to undergo upgrades

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]