Andy Kirk hails ‘passion’ of Michael Cruickshank as local lad pens new Brechin deal

Brechin City are preparing for a route back to the SPFL with local player Michael Cruickshank putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year extension as City look to escape from the Highland League at the second time of asking.

Cruickshank lives just streets away from Glebe Park and his ‘passion’ for the club was acknowledged by boss Andy Kirk.

Local lad with ‘passion’

On the full-back’s new deal for the 2022/23 season, Kirk said: “Michael has come in and improved a lot.

“He’s a great lad with a really positive attitude and he’s great to have in the changing room. He’s worked his way into the team and he’s done really well.

“We want players like Michael in our squad. The fact that he’s a local boy it adds a bit of passion into his game too which is important.”

Cruickshank made his Brechin debut as a trialist against Fraserburgh in August.

He had to be patient for his chance and has since started in all but one of City’s last 14 league matches. He scored his first goal against Brora last month.

Cruickshank is the second player to have committed his immediate future to Brechin after midfielder Euan Lowden put pen to paper last month.

Brechin can make it 11 wins in a row on Saturday against Lossiemouth in the final game of the season. Regardless of the result, Andy Kirk’s side will finish the campaign in third spot.