Makeshift midfielder Liam Henderson more than happy to play down the left for Arbroath but admits: ‘I’m not Bobby Linn’

Arbroath defender-cum-midfielder Liam Henderson admits he has had to learn on the job in his new role on the left.

The 25-year-old has played at centre back and central midfield earlier in the season and has recently found himself down the flank.

‘Hendo’ says he is happy to play anywhere on the pitch for the Lichties but, at 6ft 2in, admits he does have his limitations down the wing and has taken on board pointers from his teammates.

‘We have our wee arguments’

“Since the Dunfermline game [Boxing Day] I’ve been in the left of midfield,” he told Courier Sport.

“It’s not alien to me; I can play that position and do a job there.

“But I’m not the type of boy, like Bobby Linn, who can do a few step overs and fire it in to the top corner, the gaffer knows that as well.

“I have been enjoying it and I’ve had to learn as well and take stuff on board from the midfielders keeping me right and Colin Hamilton behind me.

“We have our wee arguments on the pitch, but whatever happens on the pitch stays there.

“He’s an experienced boy having played a lot of games in the league. It’s good to learn off people like that.”

Henderson is enjoying his return to the team after three weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Injury frustrations

Despite the temptation to hurry back, he revealed Dick Campbell encouraged him to take it easy, so as not to do more damage to himself.

“I had a weakness in my hamstring that I had to strengthen again and get right,” Henderson explained.

“The gaffer was saying he didn’t want me to rush back and potentially end up missing the run in to the end of the season.

“I just focused on getting stronger again and it has been good to be back in the side.

“Craig Reynolds the physio gave me a rehab session to do, so I make sure I keep doing that because I don’t want to hurt myself even more and let the team down.

“It was frustrating because you do want to be out there playing and trying to help the team win the league.”

‘This is new’

And winning the league is something of uncharted territory for Henderson.

He was involved in League One promotion play-offs with Edinburgh City last season but this term with the Lichties is entirely different.

“This is new,” he admits.

“I’ve been involved in play-offs but this is the closest I’ve been to winning the league.

“People ask if we’re thinking about it and of course we do, but when it comes do a Saturday you don’t consider it.

“It’s just about doing what we need to do on the pitch. We just need to keep winning in the final three games.”