Colin Hamilton dedicates goal to newborn son as shattered Arbroath ace admits he was ‘running on adrenaline’

After welcoming a new son into the world earlier in the week, Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton was on a high again with a goal in the 5-1 rout of Queen of the South.

The 29-year-old’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child just days ago and the Lichties’ defender made sure to mark the occasion with his goal celebration.

With the little sleep that comes with a newborn child, Hamilton still managed to put in a full 90 minutes for his side.

Goal celebration

And he topped off a great week for himself with a brilliantly-worked equaliser, running the length of the Doonhamers half to find the net.

After scoring, Hamilton placed the ball up his shirt and put his thumb in his mouth in dedication to his new child.

While delighted to get the goal, the left-back admits he was running on empty towards the end.

“It has been a tiring week,” Hamilton told Courier Sport. “I think I was running on pure adrenaline towards the end there but we’ll hopefully get to bed early tonight.”

“My mum and dad were here so it was good to have a wee word with them afterwards.

“I’ve had a good week, let’s hope next week can be even better.”

‘We’re relentless’

The Arbroath players will head for a night of celebration at the End of Season awards at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

With all hands on deck back home, Hamilton says he’ll have to give it a miss this year – but hopes for another celebration in a few weeks’ time.

“There’s a lot going on in the house,” he said. “I’ll not be there [the awards].

“I’m gutted I can’t make it but we’ll hopefully have the biggest party ever come the end of the season.

“We don’t give up, we’re relentless.

“We just need to keep going. We’ve had good results all season.

“That result will have been good for the goal difference.

“The match next week will take care of it’s self. Previous form will go out of the window.”