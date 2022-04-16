Colin Hamilton dedicates goal to newborn son as shattered Arbroath ace admits he was ‘running on adrenaline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Colin Hamilton dedicates goal to newborn son as shattered Arbroath ace admits he was ‘running on adrenaline’

By Scott Lorimer
April 16 2022, 7.17pm
After welcoming a new son into the world earlier in the week, Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton was on a high again with a goal in the 5-1 rout of Queen of the South.

The 29-year-old’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child just days ago and the Lichties’ defender made sure to mark the occasion with his goal celebration.

With the little sleep that comes with a newborn child, Hamilton still managed to put in a full 90 minutes for his side.

Goal celebration

And he topped off a great week for himself with a brilliantly-worked equaliser, running the length of the Doonhamers half to find the net.

After scoring, Hamilton placed the ball up his shirt and put his thumb in his mouth in dedication to his new child.

While delighted to get the goal, the left-back admits he was running on empty towards the end.

“It has been a tiring week,” Hamilton told Courier Sport. “I think I was running on pure adrenaline towards the end there but we’ll hopefully get to bed early tonight.”

“My mum and dad were here so it was good to have a wee word with them afterwards.

“I’ve had a good week, let’s hope next week can be even better.”

‘We’re relentless’

The Arbroath players will head for a night of celebration at the End of Season awards at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

With all hands on deck back home, Hamilton says he’ll have to give it a miss this year – but hopes for another celebration in a few weeks’ time.

“There’s a lot going on in the house,” he said. “I’ll not be there [the awards].

“I’m gutted I can’t make it but we’ll hopefully have the biggest party ever come the end of the season.

“We don’t give up, we’re relentless.

“We just need to keep going. We’ve had good results all season.

“That result will have been good for the goal difference.

“The match next week will take care of it’s self. Previous form will go out of the window.”

