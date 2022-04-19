Kilmarnock v Arbroath: Here’s where you can watch potential title showdown on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath travel to Kilmarnock for a table-topping clash which could decide the Championship title in front of the TV cameras.

With just two games left of the regular season before the play-offs, the league could be won on Friday night – or it could go right to the wire after an enthralling campaign.

The two sides have been up against each other for the title for months and it could all come to a head this week.

When is Kilmarnock v Arbroath?

Kilmarnock host Arbroath at Rugby Park this Friday (April 22).

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game, with coverage from 7.30pm. The programme finishes 10pm.

Viewers can tune in on the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

BBC iPlayer

BBC Sport Scotland website

Previous meetings

The two sides have met three times already this season with the Angus side coming out on top, so far.

They played out a 0-0 draw at Gayfield in September before the Lichties shocked the Ayrshire side, with an Anton Dowd’s header, to win 1-0 at Rugby Park in November.

Their most recent clash in February again ended 1-0 to Dick Campbell’s men through a Jack Hamilton strike.

We’ve done it before, We can do it again! 4 more sleeps 🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/seC0Eq7bgS — TASC (@TASC1878) April 18, 2022

A massive crowd is expected for the upcoming showdown with the Lichties taking a big travelling support.

Favourites at the start of the season, a win will see Derek McInnes’ side crowned champions.

Arbroath’s main aim for the campaign was to just stay in the division. Should they take all three points, they’ll go into the final day as firm favourites.

A draw will set up a nervy finale with Arbroath at home to Morton and Killie away to Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport will be on hand to provide post-match reaction and analysis of the game.