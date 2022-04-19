Kilmarnock v Arbroath: Here’s where you can watch potential title showdown on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Kilmarnock v Arbroath: Here’s where you can watch potential title showdown on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
April 19 2022, 10.30am Updated: April 19 2022, 11.20am
Arbroath's Colin Hamilton tussles with Chris Burke of Kilmarnock for the ball at Rugby Park last year.
Arbroath travel to Kilmarnock for a table-topping clash which could decide the Championship title in front of the TV cameras.

With just two games left of the regular season before the play-offs, the league could be won on Friday night – or it could go right to the wire after an enthralling campaign.

The two sides have been up against each other for the title for months and it could all come to a head this week.

When is Kilmarnock v Arbroath?

Kilmarnock host Arbroath at Rugby Park this Friday (April 22).

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game, with coverage from 7.30pm. The programme finishes 10pm.

Viewers can tune in on the following channels:

Previous meetings

The two sides have met three times already this season with the Angus side coming out on top, so far.

They played out a 0-0 draw at Gayfield in September before the Lichties shocked the Ayrshire side, with an Anton Dowd’s header, to win 1-0 at Rugby Park in November.

Their most recent clash in February again ended 1-0 to Dick Campbell’s men through a Jack Hamilton strike.

A massive crowd is expected for the upcoming showdown with the Lichties taking a big travelling support.

Favourites at the start of the season, a win will see Derek McInnes’ side crowned champions.

Arbroath’s main aim for the campaign was to just stay in the division. Should they take all three points, they’ll go into the final day as firm favourites.

Arbroath striker Jack Hamilton celebrates the goal that saw the side beat Kilmarnock in their last meeting.
A draw will set up a nervy finale with Arbroath at home to Morton and Killie away to Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport will be on hand to provide post-match reaction and analysis of the game.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes 1996 league-winning comparison ahead of Kilmarnock showdown

