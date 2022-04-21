Dick Campbell delivers message to Arbroath fans ahead of massive Kilmarnock clash: ‘We won’t let you down’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has vowed his side will put on a performance to be proud of in their table-topping Championship clash with Kilmarnock.

Nearly 2,000 Lichties have snapped up tickets for Friday’s crucial game, which could decide the fate of the league title.

A Killie win will seal first place for the Ayrshire side. However, an Arbroath win or a draw sets up an exhilarating final day of the season.

Regardless of the result at Rugby Park, Campbell says his side will put on a good show for their fans.

Message to the fans

“I just want to thank them, it’s a long journey down to Kilmarnock,” he told Courier Sport.

“They’ll be kicking every ball, the same as we will. We’ll not let them down.

“We’ll have a big support down there, hopefully we can make history if we come back with the right result.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about how important this is for everybody connected to the football club.

“It would be world news if we were able to do that, but let’s not kid on, Kilmarnock are heavy favourites.

“We’ll do the fans proud and try to win the game.”

Magic ingredient this season?

However the season ends, Arbroath will be guaranteed at least a second place finish.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that the current 21-man squad comprises of 15 players who were at the club last season.

And 365 days ago, the side had just secured their position in the league after a relegation fight.

So what has been the magic ingredient this term?

“I think the unity in the football club is tremendous,” Campbell explained. “The players have to be commended.

“The atmosphere in and out of the dressing room is good, the players have all bought into it and know what hard work means.

“Don’t be under any illusions about that.

“We have confirmed second place, you can’t finish second in a full-time league unless you are committed, organised and mentally strong.

“That’s what we have been this year.

“I don’t think there are any big time Charlies in the dressing room.

“They all get on with it and work hard. We’ve only lost four games, Kilmarnock have lost nine.

“But I’m just the guy that steers the ship. The ones who row the boat are the players.”