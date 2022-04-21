Dick Campbell delivers message to Arbroath fans ahead of massive Kilmarnock clash: ‘We won’t let you down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dick Campbell delivers message to Arbroath fans ahead of massive Kilmarnock clash: ‘We won’t let you down’

By Scott Lorimer
April 21 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 21 2022, 1.34pm
Dick Campbell and his Arbroath side are just two wins away from a remarkable Championship win.
Dick Campbell and his Arbroath side are just two wins away from a remarkable Championship win.

Dick Campbell has vowed his side will put on a performance to be proud of in their table-topping Championship clash with Kilmarnock.

Nearly 2,000 Lichties have snapped up tickets for Friday’s crucial game, which could decide the fate of the league title.

A Killie win will seal first place for the Ayrshire side. However, an Arbroath win or a draw sets up an exhilarating final day of the season.

Regardless of the result at Rugby Park, Campbell says his side will put on a good show for their fans.

Message to the fans

“I just want to thank them, it’s a long journey down to Kilmarnock,” he told Courier Sport.

“They’ll be kicking every ball, the same as we will. We’ll not let them down.

“We’ll have a big support down there, hopefully we can make history if we come back with the right result.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about how important this is for everybody connected to the football club.

Dick Campbell celebrates after his side claimed a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock in November.
Dick Campbell celebrates after his side claimed a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock in November.

“It would be world news if we were able to do that, but let’s not kid on, Kilmarnock are heavy favourites.

“We’ll do the fans proud and try to win the game.”

Magic ingredient this season?

However the season ends, Arbroath will be guaranteed at least a second place finish.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that the current 21-man squad comprises of 15 players who were at the club last season.

And 365 days ago, the side had just secured their position in the league after a relegation fight.

So what has been the magic ingredient this term?

“I think the unity in the football club is tremendous,” Campbell explained. “The players have to be commended.

The Arbroath players celebrate a goal with assistant Ian 'Pink' Campbell earlier in the season.
The Arbroath players celebrate a goal with assistant Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell earlier in the season.

“The atmosphere in and out of the dressing room is good, the players have all bought into it and know what hard work means.

“Don’t be under any illusions about that.

“We have confirmed second place, you can’t finish second in a full-time league unless you are committed, organised and mentally strong.

“That’s what we have been this year.

“I don’t think there are any big time Charlies in the dressing room.

“They all get on with it and work hard. We’ve only lost four games, Kilmarnock have lost nine.

“But I’m just the guy that steers the ship. The ones who row the boat are the players.”

