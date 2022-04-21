Electrician Michael McKenna insists Arbroath will be wired up for Kilmarnock showdown – once they finish day jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Electrician Michael McKenna insists Arbroath will be wired up for Kilmarnock showdown – once they finish day jobs

By Scott Lorimer
April 21 2022, 9.00pm
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna

While Kilmarnock players will have a day of rest ahead of the biggest game of the season, Arbroath’s part-time players won’t be afforded such a luxury.

Some of the Lichties side will have to put in a day of graft off the pitch on Friday before a tough 90 minutes on it.

One of those who will have his day job to contend with before the table-topping clash in front of a near-10,000 crowd is the Championship’s top scorer, Michael McKenna.

Work planned before the game

The Arbroath talisman is a self-employed electrician and has organised his day so he can clock off at lunchtime.

But some of his teammates, who work as binmen, car mechanics, engineers and PE teachers may not be so lucky.

For McKenna, he’s just grateful to have a distraction from the game.

“I like to work and get out, otherwise I’d just sit and think about it all too much,” he explained to Courier Sport. “I don’t think that’s healthy.

“I’ve got a few hours work scheduled in, nice and easy jobs. That’s the beauty of working for yourself, I suppose.

“I’ve managed to organise a half day, so I’ll get finished up sharp then head along to Fenwick for the pre-match meal.”

Arbroath ‘here on merit’

The side are potentially just two games away from a historic league title. Even a second placed finish is cause for celebration after the side’s main goal was to survive relegation.

But the side have come this far and aren’t going to just settle for the runners’ up spot.

The ‘cup final’ cliché has been bandied about in certain quarters and, to an extent, McKenna agrees Friday’s game is equivalent to that with such a large travelling support coming through.

But the midfielder knows it’s no fluke that the club finds itself in its lofty position.

“There are only two games to go now,” McKenna said. “There is no margin for error or time to let other teams do you favours.

“It’s a two-way shoot-out now. We need to make sure we win it.

Michael McKenna has been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Michael McKenna

“We’re here on merit. It’s not like a run in the cup where you might have been a bit lucky.

“We’ve played 34 games and we are where we are because we deserve to be.

“It’s definitely the biggest game of my career. I’m feeling confident, as are the boys.

“It’s a big game, but we’re excited for it.”

