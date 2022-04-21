Electrician Michael McKenna insists Arbroath will be wired up for Kilmarnock showdown – once they finish day jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While Kilmarnock players will have a day of rest ahead of the biggest game of the season, Arbroath’s part-time players won’t be afforded such a luxury.

Some of the Lichties side will have to put in a day of graft off the pitch on Friday before a tough 90 minutes on it.

One of those who will have his day job to contend with before the table-topping clash in front of a near-10,000 crowd is the Championship’s top scorer, Michael McKenna.

Work planned before the game

The Arbroath talisman is a self-employed electrician and has organised his day so he can clock off at lunchtime.

But some of his teammates, who work as binmen, car mechanics, engineers and PE teachers may not be so lucky.

Congratulations again to our Captain @tob_7 and @Mikey_211991 who have been nominated for the @PFAScotland Championship Player of the Year. All votes are by their fellow team-mates and opposition players in the Scottish Championship and this is why this award is so special. pic.twitter.com/ErsKmhYs5j — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 20, 2022

For McKenna, he’s just grateful to have a distraction from the game.

“I like to work and get out, otherwise I’d just sit and think about it all too much,” he explained to Courier Sport. “I don’t think that’s healthy.

“I’ve got a few hours work scheduled in, nice and easy jobs. That’s the beauty of working for yourself, I suppose.

“I’ve managed to organise a half day, so I’ll get finished up sharp then head along to Fenwick for the pre-match meal.”

Arbroath ‘here on merit’

The side are potentially just two games away from a historic league title. Even a second placed finish is cause for celebration after the side’s main goal was to survive relegation.

But the side have come this far and aren’t going to just settle for the runners’ up spot.

The ‘cup final’ cliché has been bandied about in certain quarters and, to an extent, McKenna agrees Friday’s game is equivalent to that with such a large travelling support coming through.

But the midfielder knows it’s no fluke that the club finds itself in its lofty position.

“There are only two games to go now,” McKenna said. “There is no margin for error or time to let other teams do you favours.

“It’s a two-way shoot-out now. We need to make sure we win it.

“We’re here on merit. It’s not like a run in the cup where you might have been a bit lucky.

“We’ve played 34 games and we are where we are because we deserve to be.

“It’s definitely the biggest game of my career. I’m feeling confident, as are the boys.

“It’s a big game, but we’re excited for it.”