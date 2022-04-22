Arbroath team news: Forward ruled out for season as Dick Campbell admits to nerves ahead of ‘biggest game ever’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have been dealt a blow before their trip to Kilmarnock with Dale Hilson ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old had enjoyed a return to the side with three starts in a row after mostly making appearances from the bench this campaign.

But a wrist injury has means the forward will be unable to play the side’s remaining games.

Hilson out

Hilson sustained the injury in an awkward fall during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Queen of the South.

Medics strapped up his wrist and he was able to continue playing.

However, the full extent of the damage wasn’t realised until the Hilson went for a scan earlier this week.

“I’m disappointed that Hilson is now out for the season,” Dick Cambell told Courier Sport.

“It’s confirmed that one of his bones in his wrist is broken and it’s dangerous for him to play.

“He was just looking as if he was turning a corner as well.

“But one door closes and another door opens, although I can’t see me making a lot of changes from last week.”

Nerves ahead of big game

Meanwhile, Campbell has admitted to some nerves ahead of the table-topping clash.

A second win of the season at Rugby Park will take the side to within a game of a momentous league win.

The Arbroath boss believes his players are taking it all in their stride though.

“I don’t think the hype has affected them in any way,” he said. “We had good sessions on Monday and Wednesday.

“It’s got to be the biggest game ever, in terms of what’s at stake.

“I’m a wee bit nervous, I’m glad I’m a bit nervous.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this; a part-time club going to one of the biggest clubs in Scotland? And we’ve got to beat them.”