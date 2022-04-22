Arbroath team news: Forward ruled out for season as Dick Campbell admits to nerves ahead of ‘biggest game ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arbroath team news: Forward ruled out for season as Dick Campbell admits to nerves ahead of ‘biggest game ever’

By Scott Lorimer
April 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 10.05am
Dick Campbell has admitted to feeling some nerves ahead of the huge clash with Kilmarnock.
Arbroath have been dealt a blow before their trip to Kilmarnock with Dale Hilson ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old had enjoyed a return to the side with three starts in a row after mostly making appearances from the bench this campaign.

But a wrist injury has means the forward will be unable to play the side’s remaining games.

Hilson out

Hilson sustained the injury in an awkward fall during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Queen of the South.

Medics strapped up his wrist and he was able to continue playing.

However, the full extent of the damage wasn’t realised until the Hilson went for a scan earlier this week.

Dale Hilson in action earlier in the season.
“I’m disappointed that Hilson is now out for the season,” Dick Cambell told Courier Sport.

“It’s confirmed that one of his bones in his wrist is broken and it’s dangerous for him to play.

“He was just looking as if he was turning a corner as well.

“But one door closes and another door opens, although I can’t see me making a lot of changes from last week.”

Nerves ahead of big game

Meanwhile, Campbell has admitted to some nerves ahead of the table-topping clash.

A second win of the season at Rugby Park will take the side to within a game of a momentous league win.

The Arbroath boss believes his players are taking it all in their stride though.

“I don’t think the hype has affected them in any way,” he said. “We had good sessions on Monday and Wednesday.

“It’s got to be the biggest game ever, in terms of what’s at stake.

“I’m a wee bit nervous, I’m glad I’m a bit nervous.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this; a part-time club going to one of the biggest clubs in Scotland? And we’ve got to beat them.”

