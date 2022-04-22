Forfar aiming to spoil Kelty title party and shatter Central Park unbeaten record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Forfar aiming to spoil Kelty title party and shatter Central Park unbeaten record

By Scott Lorimer
April 22 2022, 5.00pm
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine hope to spoilt Kelty Heart’s title celebrations this weekend as the Loons continue their push for second place.

The Central Park side were crowned league winners on March 26, gaining promotion to League One at the first time of asking.

After Saturday’s game with the Loons, the Fifers will be presented with the league trophy.

Kelty will be raring to go

Despite the league already being won for the Hearts, Irvine knows his side will not be in for an easy ride on Saturday and does not expect the hosts to be in holiday mode.

The Loons’ gaffer reckons their 1-0 victory over Kevin Thomson’s side in February will be a driving factor as they look to settle the score.

Kelty won League Two after a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir in March.

“I know Thommo, he’s an ex-teammate and there’s no chance he’ll have that mindset,” Irvine told Courier Sport.

“Knowing his squad as well, they’ll come into the game aware they got beat against us at Station Park, those kinds of things motivate players.

“My players are fully aware that will be the case as well. We’re just going into the game fully prepared for the best Kelty side.”

Decent form

Kelty also go into the game unbeaten at home this campaign and will look to make themselves invincible on their patch with a final Central Park game this weekend.

But Irvine does have some reason for optimism too. His side go into the clash as the in-form team in the division with 11 points from six games.

He is hoping for that to continue as they look to overtake Annan for second spot.

“I want to finish as strong as possible with the remaining league games,” he said.

“Getting the play-offs secured a few weeks ago was good and we got a high from it, but we were quickly brought back down to earth with a shock result at Edinburgh.

“Our form has been decent, the last six games show that.

“It could have been even better had the Edinburgh City game went in the other direction. We’ve taken the positive that we’re still up there, even with that blip.

“We’ll look to keep that going into our last two games.”

Team news

Forfar go into the clash with no fresh injury concerns and Irvine provided some positive news on Andy Munro’s recovery from a knee injury.

“We are OK injury-wise,” he said. “We’ve been quite lucky from last weekend that we’ve not managed to add to the injury list. It will be a similar squad.

Andy Munro is progressing really well with his rehab. This weekend might be too early for him but there’s is a question mark over him at least.”

