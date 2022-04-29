Arbroath 3-0 Morton: Lichties brush Ton aside in confidence-boosting win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arbroath 3-0 Morton: Lichties brush Ton aside in confidence-boosting win

By Scott Lorimer
April 29 2022, 9.42pm
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna completed the scoring at 3-0

Arbroath returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Morton in front of a packed Gayfield.

It may have been a meaningless game but a crowd of 3,121 came to see the Lichties brush Morton aside.

Dick Campbell and his players took to the field for a ‘lap of appreciation’ at full-time for their efforts in this incredible season.

Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell

And the home fans certainly enjoyed the show put on by the side under the floodlights.

A Jason Thomson tap-in on 15 minutes opened the scoring. The crowd had to wait until the 78th minute for James Craigen to double the lead.

A Michael McKenna header rounded off the scoring on 85 minutes.

Changes galore

Dick Campbell made NINE changes to the squad as he looked to preserve his regular starters for the play-offs.

Among those were Michael Bakare and Sam Ford, who earned their first start since joining the club.

Only Scott Stewart and PFA Player of the Year nominee Tam O’Brien remained from the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock last week.

Morton, too, were much-changed from last week with Dougie Imrie making eight changes to the team.

Lichties start brightly

Arbroath started sharply and still looked a cohesive unit, despite the wholesale changes.

Their first effort came on 15 minutes with a Liam Henderson header from a Gavin Swankie corner well saved by Jack Hamilton.

Just a minute later, the home side were ahead and it was Henderson again involved in the action. Tam O’Brien floated a ball to the back post, the defender saw his header rattle the cross bar.

Jason Thomson was there to see the ball over the line with it bouncing off his knee and in.

The early goal seemed to stun the visitors, who offered little in the way of attack.

The game turned into a bit of a midfield battle with Arbroath looking the more lively through Bobby Linn and Michael Bakare.

Arbroath kept chipping away and were so close to doubling their lead through a magnificent Linn effort.

The veteran winger curled an effort from the edge of the box. It looked destined for the top corner but Hamilton got a crucial finger tip on the ball, tipping it over the bar.

The Ton stopper was called into action moments later, saving a low Scott Stewart drive from distance.

Arbroath turn on the style

There was little in the way of action early in the second half action until the 61st minute.

Sam Ford did well to show some quick feet in the Morton box to win a corner. From the resulting kick, Swankie’s cross found it’s way through to Thomson at the far post.

But the right back lacked composure and fired his shot high and wide of the goal.

Dick Campbell made four substitutions on 65 minutes with Jack Hamilton, James Craigen, Nicky Low and Luke Donnelly entering the play.

Arbroath's hat-trick hero Jack Hamilton
Jack Hamilton

Hamilton was immediately involved and played through one-on-one with the keeper. But the Livi loanee took an early shot which blazed high over the goal and almost cleared Pleasureland behind the stand.

Hamilton was again involved in the action moments later almost assisting Low, whose shot struck the post.

The striker looked to have fouled Mark Russell as he chased down a long ball from David Gold.

Referee Matthew MacDermid was uninterested and Hamilton looked set to unleash a shot. Instead, he played in Low.

Rather than hit it first time, he took a touch past the defender before firing a shot off the inside of the post.

The ball fell straight to James Craigen who look set to make it 2-0 but his effort fell straight into the arms of the Morton keeper.

Undeterred by his chance, Craigen made sure he was on the scoresheet a minute later.

James Craigen made it 2-0.

Linn did well down the left beating two Morton defenders to get into the box. He then played an inch perfect cross which was headed in by the substitute.

Not wanting to settle for two, the Lichties made it 3-0 on 85 minutes – and it was as simple as you like for the home side.

Low whipped in a header for Michael McKenna to head in for his 14th goal of the season.

McKenna had another chance late on but the score stayed at 3-0 with the Lichties earning a confidence-boosting win before the play-offs.

