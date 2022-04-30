Dick Campbell believes ‘important’ win over Morton gives Arbroath a boost ahead of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dick Campbell believes ‘important’ win over Morton gives Arbroath a boost ahead of play-offs

By Scott Lorimer
April 30 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Dick Campbell has hailed Arbroath’s ‘important’ 3-0 win over Morton as his side prepare for the play-offs.

The Lichties returned to winning ways in style after a heart-breaking defeat at Kilmarnock last week.

Jason Thomson opened the scoring in the first half before James Craigen and Michael McKenna grabbed two goals late in the game.

Fans hailed

Campbell believed his side were well worth their win in front of 3,121 fans – the biggest Gayfield attendance in the Championship this season.

“Nobody can doubt that we deserved to win the game,” he said. “My goalie barely had a save to make.

“The game was immaterial but it was important for me to win in front of a big crowd, the fans were fabulous.

“Some of the football we played was fabulous, the atmosphere was tremendous and the Arbroath fans played their part.

“We missed a lot of chances but Dougie has done a great job at Morton and has kept them up. I think he has a good future in the game.”

Players prove their point?

Campbell made nine changes to his side with regular players given a rest.

The Lichties gaffer was impressed by those who stepped in in their place.

“There wasn’t anything at stake but the players wanted to prove to me that they want to be here next season,” Campbell said.

“I played everyone that needed to play tonight and they all got a run-out which was important.

“It was important to get a win before the play-offs, we’ll find out who we play next week.”

At full-time, the Arbroath squad took to the field once more to applaud the near-3,100 fans who packed into Gayfield.

Campbell expects an even bigger backing in a couple of weeks’ time.

“It’s important as well as we’ll get a big crowd for whoever we play in the play-offs, we should have 4,000 here.

“It’s unbelievable, when I arrived at the club, we had attendances of 450 and now we have crowds of 3,000 so I have no complaints.”

Arbroath 3-0 Morton: Lichties brush Ton aside in confidence-boosting win

