Bobby Linn set to sign new Arbroath contract as Lichties hero eyes top-flight return after 20 years

By Scott Lorimer
April 30 2022, 9.30pm Updated: April 30 2022, 9.44pm
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn is set to sign a new deal with the club.
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn is set to put pen to paper on a contract at the club as he looks to top off his testimonial year with Premiership promotion.

The veteran winger, whose current deal is up at the end of May, will sign a new one-year extension with the Angus side.

Linn joined the club back in the summer of 2013 and has made well over 300 appearances for the Lichties.

Bobby Linn pictured in his first season for Arbroath in 2013.
He has since become a fans’ favourite and key member of the squad which has risen from the depths of League Two.

New deal ‘getting sorted’

The club legend said he has no intentions of leaving Gayfield at the end of the season and is still keen to play a part in the team, even though he accepts he might not get as much game time as he did previously.

“I spoke to the gaffer and I’m ready to sign a new contract,” Linn revealed. “That’s just in the middle of getting sorted now.

“Why would I go? It’s my tenth year and this club is going places.

“When you see at the end the response from the fans and kids. You can’t leave.

“I’m under no illusions that I’m getting older. If I can contribute in other ways then I will.

“I’ve got that drive and hunger to play games.

“The team is doing well and we have got to stick together and we will see where we go.”

Top-flight return

After celebrating his testimonial year and penning a new deal, Linn could find himself as a top-flight footballer next term at the age of 36.

The last time that happened was 20 years ago when he was just a teenager with Dundee, playing alongside the likes of Julian Speroni, Brent Sancho and Nacho Novo.

Linn, who completed the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Morton, is more than up for the challenge.

Bobby Linn in action for Dundee against Rangers in the SPL in 2003.
“As footballers you want to be at the highest level as possible,” he said.

“I’ve been in League Two with this team. Where we are is just incredible.

“As a club, the whole fanbase, the community – everyone involved in the club at the moment is going in the right direction.

“On the pitch, you want to try and get there and we still have another opportunity.

“We’ve got to knuckle down and stick to the basics.”

“You see the way we’re playing this year. There is a belief in the squad. There is no reason why we can’t.

“We’re there on merit. We have to continue that form.”

No chance of putting his feet up

Before they kick start their play-off campaign, the part-time side will enjoy a well-earned break from action, while they wait to see who they face.

But Linn, a Dundee City Council binman, won’t be able to enjoy a proper breather.

“Me? Put my feet up?” he joked. “I’ve got 72 miles to get through before I get to a game.

“That’s my working week.

“There are a lot of steps to take before I get to the next game, but I’m looking forward to it.”

