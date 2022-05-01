4 Arbroath talking points as much-changed Lichties turn on style and give Dick Campbell food for thought ahead of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

4 Arbroath talking points as much-changed Lichties turn on style and give Dick Campbell food for thought ahead of play-offs

By Scott Lorimer
May 1 2022, 11.44am Updated: May 1 2022, 11.45am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

A convincing home win and clean sheet against Morton at Gayfield was just what the doctor ordered after a tough week for Arbroath.

They suffered the lowest of lows against Kilmarnock but the Lichties looked determined to put on a showing before they prepare for a second bite of promotion.

And they did it in style against Morton, with goals from Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Michael McKenna.

The feel-good factor is definitely back at the Angus club as they gear up for their Premiership play-off first leg on Tuesday May 10.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from the clash.

Decisions for Dick Campbell to make

Dick Campbell made nine changes to his squad from the side that lost out to Kilmarnock the week prior – only Tam O’Brien and Scott Stewart kept their places.

Before the game, Campbell said the meaningless clash would allow him to rest some legs and protect some players from suspension.

Michael Bakare was given some rare game time.
Michael Bakare was given some rare game time.

It also gave some of his players who are nearing the end of their deals a chance to show they want to be there next season and they did just that.

As the Arbroath boss alluded to post-match, he’ll now have some new contract decisions to ponder over.

The players who stepped in also give Campbell further options, showing they are capable of doing a job in the next, potentially, four games to come.

Gayfield lifted

After last week’s late title defeat to Kilmarnock, you’d have forgiven some Arbroath fans for giving the dead rubber Gayfield clash a miss.

But they turned out in numbers to see their heroes before the play-offs; 3,121 to be exact.

?

It was the highest Championship attendance at Gayfield all season – only Hibs in the Scottish Cup was higher.

The players were only too happy to show their appreciation at full time with a ‘lap of appreciation’ as well as taking selfies with young fans.

Club talisman Michael McKenna was still greeting young fans late into the night.

Life in the old dogs yet

The old guard of Gavin Swankie and Bobby Linn played vital roles in the Arbroath midfield – just as they had done for years previously.

Between them, they have served the club for 17 years. But on Friday, the pair showed they can still play a role in the team.

Swankie in action
Swankie in action

Swankie, 38, strolled the game in the middle of the park, playing some inch-perfect passes into the box.

Linn at 36 played his first full game since October and put his side’s second goal on a plate for James Craigen, after doing the hard work down the left.

Bobby Linn
Bobby Linn

One thing missing from a perfect game was a goal and inches away with Hamilton pulling off a great save in the first half.

Linn’s testimonial year only seems to get better after agreeing a new deal. As he admits, he may not feature a lot. He’s still a valuable asset to the side.

McKenna top scorer

After leading the goal charts for much of the season, it looked like Michael McKenna may have to share the golden boot with Kilmarnock’s Oli Shaw.

The Killie forward struck in the 50th minute against Raith Rovers to level their tallies at 14 goals.

Michael McKenna has been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Michael McKenna

But the Arbroath talisman had other ideas. Introduced from the bench on 76 minutes, the 31-year-old looked an immediate threat.

And just four minutes later he was on the scoresheet heading in from a Nicky Low corner.

It is an incredible achievement for the midfielder who will continue to terrorise in a maroon jersey for another two years.

Bobby Linn set to sign new Arbroath contract as Lichties hero eyes top-flight return after 20 years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier