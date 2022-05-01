‘Inexcusable, embarrassing, dreadful’: Coll Donaldson in scathing Dunfermline verdict as ex-Dundee United defender cites ‘final straw’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

‘Inexcusable, embarrassing, dreadful’: Coll Donaldson in scathing Dunfermline verdict as ex-Dundee United defender cites ‘final straw’

By Alan Temple
May 1 2022, 10.24pm
Furious: Donaldson
Furious: Donaldson

Coll Donaldson has delivered a withering assessment of Dunfermline’s ‘inexcusable’ collapse against Queen of the South on Friday night.

And the Pars defender is adamant the capitulation must serve as ‘the final straw’ — and a shuddering wake-up call ahead of their playoff survival bid.

The Fifers, leading at half-time courtesy of a Josh Edwards strike, were woeful after the break. Joe Chalmers’ bizarre own goal and a Darragh O’Connor header completed an unlikely turnaround.

As it happens, a victory wouldn’t have been enough for John Hughes’ men due to Ayr’s win over Partick Thistle.

Nevertheless, Dunfermline’s abject failure to hold up their end of the bargain was utterly unacceptable to a visibly seething Donaldson.

Donaldson has been a solid capture for Dunfermline

“That was inexcusable, given what was at stake,” slammed Donaldson. “To come out in the second half and produce a performance like that in front of such a big crowd is embarrassing.

“It hurts. It was dreadful.

“We are where we are because of performances like Friday. That is why needed to beat an already-relegated Queen of the South on the final day of the season to have any chance of staying in the league automatically.

“That’s the reality. It’s because we play like we did in the second half more often than how we played in the first half.”

Asked whether news of Ayr’s lead against Thistle may have prompted the meek display after the interval, Donaldson added: “It might have affected us but it shouldn’t have. That’s no excuse. What are we meant to do about what’s going on at Somerset Park?”

‘There’s nothing else’

Dunfermline will now travel to Firhill to face Queen’s Park in the playoff semi-final first leg, with the return match at East End Park on Saturday.

The victors of that tie will cross swords with either Montrose or Airdrie for a place in next season’s Championship.

Donaldson endured relegation from the top-flight with United

“If we’ve not realised by now the position we are in, then Friday had to be the night,” continued a fired-up Donaldson. “It has to be the final straw for boys.

“These playoff games are absolutely massive. We have to leave it all out there because there’s nothing else.

“For the past few months we’ve maybe been thinking, ‘oh, there’s another home game where we can pick up points’. Well, that’s done.”

He added: “There is massive pressure. But sometimes it’s as simple as: this is our job and we need to do that job.”

The end of the world

Donaldson has endured the pain of relegation from the Premiership with Dundee United in 2016.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes
John Hughes was similarly irked by his side’s showing

He has also been involved in a promotion playoff campaign with Inverness, ironically losing out to the Tangerines in 2018/19.

“It’s definitely harder at this end than the top,” lamented Donaldson. “If we go down, it’s not the end of the world — but it’s about as close as you can get.”

John Hughes delivers ‘not acceptable’ verdict as Dunfermline boss warns ‘livelihoods are at stake’ in relegation fight

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]