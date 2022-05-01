Arbroath ace Michael McKenna crowned PFA Championship Player of Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna’s season just gets better and better after he was named PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The midfielder has played a key part in the Lichties remarkable success this term, featuring in all-but two league games.

McKenna was crowned player of the year at the PFA Awards Dinner at the HIlton on Glasgow on Sunday night.

Congratulations to @Mikey_211991 who has been named @PFAScotland Championship Player of the Year!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yj16Qn3lAR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 1, 2022

The gong is the latest accolade for the self-employed electrician.

On Friday, the 31-year-old headed in his 15th goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Morton, making him the top scorer in the league.

The Lichties talisman was nominated for the award alongside teammate Tam O’Brien, Partick Thistle’s Scott Tiffoney and Kyle Lafferty of Kilmarnock.

McKenna has been at the club after transferring from Berwick in 2018, making 164 appearances along the way.

In December, he put pen to paper on a new deal keeping him at the Gayfield side until 2024.