Arbroath ace Michael McKenna crowned PFA Championship Player of Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna crowned PFA Championship Player of Year

By Scott Lorimer
May 1 2022, 8.56pm
Michael McKenna has been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Michael McKenna

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna’s season just gets better and better after he was named PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The midfielder has played a key part in the Lichties remarkable success this term, featuring in all-but two league games.

McKenna was crowned player of the year at the PFA Awards Dinner at the HIlton on Glasgow on Sunday night.

The gong is the latest accolade for the self-employed electrician.

On Friday, the 31-year-old headed in his 15th goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Morton, making him the top scorer in the league.

The Lichties talisman was nominated for the award alongside teammate Tam O’Brien, Partick Thistle’s Scott Tiffoney and Kyle Lafferty of Kilmarnock.

McKenna has been at the club after transferring from Berwick in 2018, making 164 appearances along the way.

In December, he put pen to paper on a new deal keeping him at the Gayfield side until 2024.

4 Arbroath talking points as much-changed Lichties turn on style and give Dick Campbell food for thought ahead of play-offs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier