Stewart Petrie looks to put play-off experience to use as Montrose eye Championship glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Stewart Petrie looks to put play-off experience to use as Montrose eye Championship glory

By Scott Lorimer
May 3 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.43am
A disappointed Stewart Petrie after last season's play-off defeat at Morton.
A disappointed Stewart Petrie after last season's play-off defeat at Morton.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie hopes his side can put past play-off experience to good use when they face Airdrie.

The Angus side will welcome Ian Murray’s team to Links Park on Tuesday night before the deciding leg at the Excelsior Stadium on Saturday.

A third-place finish in League One saw the Gable Endies reach the Championship play-offs for the third year in a row.

Third time lucky in play-offs?

Petrie’s men suffered late heartbreak at Morton last season going down 4-3 on aggregate.

They were on track for a play-off spot in the cancelled 2019/20 season and lost out to Queen of the South the year before that.

He hopes his experienced side can make it third time lucky.

“The bulk of the squad has been with us for six years,” he told Courier Sport.

Stewart Petrie on the touchline during last season's play-off at Morton.
Stewart Petrie on the touchline during last season’s play-off at Morton.

“We’re hoping we can all draw on past experiences, staff included, going into these games.

“Sometimes it might just come down to a bit of brilliance or an individual error, or even one team better than the other, but we’re hoping to be competitive in the next 180 minutes.

“You want to challenge yourself with the best and play as high as you can.

“For Montrose, the highest level we can play at is the Championship. We’ve come close on a few occasions without getting too close.”

Airdrie threat

The side is just four games away from realising that Championship dream. First up is the North Lanarkshire side who haven’t lost a league game this calendar year.

Ironically, their last defeat came at the hands of Montrose at the beginning of December.

But Petrie believes all of the form and past clashes go out of the window for the play-offs.

“We’re not underestimating Airdrie,” he said.

“Ian has got them going really well, going 20 games unbeaten. That tells you everything you need to know about how good they are.

“But these are two totally different games. The games have been close, apart from the 4-1 recently but I felt that flattered them a bit.

“If it had been any other season, Airdrie would have won the league, it’s just how well Cove put that run together.

“To go more than the second half of the season unbeaten is a credit to Ian and his boys.

“But it’s two one-off games, so we have a chance.”

Lisa Anderson’s journey from walking football to title winner with Montrose Women’s ‘Invincibles’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]