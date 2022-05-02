VIDEO: Montrose ace Graham Webster faces Links Park ‘rush’ from day job ahead of play-off clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose talisman Graham Webster will have a double shift to work on Tuesday.

At night, the Gable Endies top scorer will look to take his side a step closer to Championship promotion against Airdrie.

But that will come after an eight-hour shift at his day job before the 7.45pm kick off.

While their play-off opponents consist of a mix of full and part-time players, Montrose are completely part-time.

A day in the office for Webster

Their squad boasts a whole range of day jobs from football coaches, labourers, property developers and more.

Former Dundee kid Webster works as a business development officer in the city.

Like many, the 29-year-old enjoyed the benefits of working from home during the pandemic. Now, with restrictions easing, he finds himself back in the office.

While he admits it is not ideal ahead of one of the biggest games of the season, Webster won’t let a day’s graft effect his playing performance.

“I’m back in the office now, working nine to five,” he told Courier Sport.

“Then it will be a quick rush home to get the tracksuit on and some food in me then head to Montrose.

“It’s not ideal. The full-time players have that luxury of having the full day to prepare.

“We’ll have done our prep well before that. Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday morning, just going through things.

“It’s difficult but I’ve been doing this for 10 years now so I’m used to working during the day then playing at nights, it’s not the worst.

“My work is quite relaxed, to be fair to them. They let me away early and give me days off where I need it.

“I’m lucky like that and they are all quite football-orientated, asking how my results go. I’m pretty sure I’ll get well treated on Tuesday.”

Montrose rising from depths of Scottish football

It will be 10 years ago this summer when Webster joined Montrose from the Dark Blues.

In that time, he has seen the side finish bottom of League Two in 2015, resulting in a scrap to keep their SPFL status.

They have since gradually crept up the lower leagues and are once again knocking on the door of Scotland’s second-tier.

Webster knows they face an in form Airdrie side who haven’t lost a game in 2022. But that won’t blunt the belief at Links Park.

“We know what we are up against but we’re just as good as Airdrie, if not better, and we’ve got that confidence in the squad,” he said.

“There are high stakes involved and the carrot at the end of going to the Championship.

“That’s something we’ve been aiming to do for the last three years.

“It would be absolutely great to get this club to the Championship from where it was all those years ago.

“To go from that to the second tier would be incredible.”