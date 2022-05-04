Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton puts future talks on hold while revealing Arbroath move was ‘best thing to happen to me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton puts future talks on hold while revealing Arbroath move was ‘best thing to happen to me’

By Scott Lorimer
May 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.41pm
Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton is only focused on Arbroath just now.
Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton is only focused on Arbroath just now.

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton reckons joining Arbroath is one of the best decisions he has ever made as he puts all talk of his future on hold.

The 20-year-old has played a key role in the defensive midfield position after initially being trialled as a right-back in Dick Campbell’s side.

Hamilton has featured 35 times in all competitions for the Gayfield side since joining on a season-long loan from the Jambos last summer.

Future contract talks on hold

His contract at Tyncastle is due to finish at the end of this month and he looks set to leave the Edinburgh club after 12 years.

But the Fife-born midfielder is determined to finish the job at Arbroath, by helping them to Premiership promotion, before looking to his next steps.

Chris Hamilton has become a key part of Dick Campbell's Arbroath team.
Chris Hamilton has become a key part of Dick Campbell’s Arbroath team.

Asked whether staying at the Angus club was a possibility, Hamilton told Courier Sport: “It will be a case of sitting down in the summer with my agent and looking at all my options.”

“I’ve not thought about anything too much.

“I’ve asked not to hear anything until the season is finished.

“I just want to focus everything I’ve got on Arbroath and do the best I can while I’m here.

“The club deserve for me to do that and that’s my focus for just now.”

Arbroath move the ‘best thing to happen’

Where Hamilton plays his football next season remains to be seen.

What he is certain of though is that joining Arbroath has helped him progress as a player and a person.

“It has been the best thing that has happened to me in my career so far,” he said of his time at Gayfield.

Chris Hamilton has become a fans' favourite at Arbroath.
Chris Hamilton has become a fans’ favourite at Arbroath.

“I came in at the start of the season, in the hope to get games under my belt.

“We thought we’d be challenging at the other end of the league and it would be a bit of a fight.

“But in terms of myself, this season has been massive.

“Everyone has helped me at the club, I’ve learned so much.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more this season.”

Young Player of the Year

The admiration between Hamilton and the club flows both ways with the Scotland U/21 recently voted as Young Player of the Year by Arbroath fans.

The modest youngster said it was gratefully received but expressed his gratitude to his defensive teammates.

“It meant a lot,” Hamilton said. “It’s always good to pick up individual awards.

“But the team have been unbelievable.

“It’s easy to do my role when you’ve got boys like Ricky, Tam, Jason and Colin and the boys in front of me.

“It was nice to pick up the award but the team has been magnificent.”

Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna thanks Joel Nouble after PFA Player of the Year win

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]