Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton puts future talks on hold while revealing Arbroath move was ‘best thing to happen to me’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton reckons joining Arbroath is one of the best decisions he has ever made as he puts all talk of his future on hold.

The 20-year-old has played a key role in the defensive midfield position after initially being trialled as a right-back in Dick Campbell’s side.

Hamilton has featured 35 times in all competitions for the Gayfield side since joining on a season-long loan from the Jambos last summer.

Future contract talks on hold

His contract at Tyncastle is due to finish at the end of this month and he looks set to leave the Edinburgh club after 12 years.

But the Fife-born midfielder is determined to finish the job at Arbroath, by helping them to Premiership promotion, before looking to his next steps.

Asked whether staying at the Angus club was a possibility, Hamilton told Courier Sport: “It will be a case of sitting down in the summer with my agent and looking at all my options.”

“I’ve not thought about anything too much.

“I’ve asked not to hear anything until the season is finished.

“I just want to focus everything I’ve got on Arbroath and do the best I can while I’m here.

“The club deserve for me to do that and that’s my focus for just now.”

Arbroath move the ‘best thing to happen’

Where Hamilton plays his football next season remains to be seen.

What he is certain of though is that joining Arbroath has helped him progress as a player and a person.

“It has been the best thing that has happened to me in my career so far,” he said of his time at Gayfield.

“I came in at the start of the season, in the hope to get games under my belt.

“We thought we’d be challenging at the other end of the league and it would be a bit of a fight.

“But in terms of myself, this season has been massive.

“Everyone has helped me at the club, I’ve learned so much.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more this season.”

Young Player of the Year

The admiration between Hamilton and the club flows both ways with the Scotland U/21 recently voted as Young Player of the Year by Arbroath fans.

The modest youngster said it was gratefully received but expressed his gratitude to his defensive teammates.

Arbroath FC 2021/22 Young Player of the Year – Chris Hamilton Congratulations to @chrishamilton__ who was voted by the Arbroath support as your Arbroath FC 2021/22 Young Player of the Year. ➡️https://t.co/mhectwWnSi pic.twitter.com/ezr0uASb8q — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 28, 2022

“It meant a lot,” Hamilton said. “It’s always good to pick up individual awards.

“But the team have been unbelievable.

“It’s easy to do my role when you’ve got boys like Ricky, Tam, Jason and Colin and the boys in front of me.

“It was nice to pick up the award but the team has been magnificent.”