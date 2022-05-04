Dunfermline defender ‘more than confident’ that Pars can survive playoff cauldron with Championship survival on the line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Edwards suffered bitter disappointment with Dunfermline in last year’s playoffs — but confesses this season’s shoot-out is massive in comparison.

Twelve months ago, the Pars had their sights set on the Premiership after finishing fourth in the Championship.

Their promotion bid fell at the first hurdle following defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

Edwards was left gutted by the experience but accepts there is more riding on tonight’s playoff clash with Queen’s Park.

Having failed to seal eighth in the table, the Fifers now have to negotiate a nerve-jangling two-legged tie with the League One hopefuls — and then the winners of Airdrie against Montrose — to save their second-tier future.

The 21-year-old said: “It is a big game in terms of the league status, it is definitely up there.

“I have also played in a few cup games with Dunfermline against the Old Firm but it is definitely one of the most important games that I have been a part of.

“Last year it was a disappointing end to the season. The first game was 0-0 at East End where we played really well and were really unlucky not to go to Stark’s Park with a lead.

“In the second leg, they scored and we were just trying to get ourselves back into the game when they scored a late goal. It was a tough one to take to end the season.”

‘Get the job done’

But Edwards added: “These playoffs are going to be more important for the club than they were last year.

“Queen’s Park have nothing to lose, they will be thinking that they can have a go at us.

“It is almost a free hit for them to see if they can get themselves promoted.

“They will believe that they can, I’m sure of it. But we need to focus on ourselves and get back to the good performances that will hopefully keep us in the division.

“With the teams in the league below — Airdrie are on a really good run, so are Montrose and Queen’s Park have obviously been on a really good run this season — so it is going to be a tough ask.

“But I’m more than confident that the boys can pull together and we can get the job done.”