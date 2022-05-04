Dunfermline defender ‘more than confident’ that Pars can survive playoff cauldron with Championship survival on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline defender ‘more than confident’ that Pars can survive playoff cauldron with Championship survival on the line

By Iain Collin
May 4 2022, 7.30am
Edwards, left, and Efe Ambrose
Edwards, left, and Efe Ambrose

Josh Edwards suffered bitter disappointment with Dunfermline in last year’s playoffs — but confesses this season’s shoot-out is massive in comparison.

Twelve months ago, the Pars had their sights set on the Premiership after finishing fourth in the Championship.

Their promotion bid fell at the first hurdle following defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

Edwards was left gutted by the experience but accepts there is more riding on tonight’s playoff clash with Queen’s Park.

Having failed to seal eighth in the table, the Fifers now have to negotiate a nerve-jangling two-legged tie with the League One hopefuls — and then the winners of Airdrie against Montrose — to save their second-tier future.

Hughes is aiming to avoid another relegation with a Fife club, after going down with Raith Rovers in 2017

The 21-year-old said: “It is a big game in terms of the league status, it is definitely up there.

“I have also played in a few cup games with Dunfermline against the Old Firm but it is definitely one of the most important games that I have been a part of.

“Last year it was a disappointing end to the season. The first game was 0-0 at East End where we played really well and were really unlucky not to go to Stark’s Park with a lead.

“In the second leg, they scored and we were just trying to get ourselves back into the game when they scored a late goal. It was a tough one to take to end the season.”

‘Get the job done’

But Edwards added: “These playoffs are going to be more important for the club than they were last year.

“Queen’s Park have nothing to lose, they will be thinking that they can have a go at us.

“It is almost a free hit for them to see if they can get themselves promoted.

“They will believe that they can, I’m sure of it. But we need to focus on ourselves and get back to the good performances that will hopefully keep us in the division.

“With the teams in the league below — Airdrie are on a really good run, so are Montrose and Queen’s Park have obviously been on a really good run this season — so it is going to be a tough ask.

“But I’m more than confident that the boys can pull together and we can get the job done.”

4 Dunfermline talking points: Will John Hughes exorcise the ghost of playoffs past?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]