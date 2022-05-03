4 Montrose talking points as Gable Endies go into second-leg with narrow lead ending Airdrie unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Montrose talking points as Gable Endies go into second-leg with narrow lead ending Airdrie unbeaten run

By Scott Lorimer
May 3 2022, 9.42pm Updated: May 3 2022, 11.34pm
Craig Johnston scored what proved to be the winner early on.
Montrose go into their Championship play-off second leg with a narrow advantage after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Airdrie.

An early Craig Johnston goal was enough to separate the sides at Links Park.

Montrose came flying out the traps and found themselves ahead thanks to a defensive blunder, leaving an easy tap in for the Gables Endies forward.

Airdrie came into the game and threatened late on but were unable to get through the resolute Mo defence as their 20-game unbeaten run came to a stuttering halt.

Courier Sport takes a looks at four talking points from the Championship play-off first leg between Montrose and Airdrie.

Dylan Easton nullified

Fresh from his League One player of the Year award, Dylan Easton was the main man Montrose had to be wary of.

Montrose midfielder Mark Whatley hounds Dylan Easton of Airdrie.
But the 28-year-old was not given a moment with Mark Whatley tailing his every move.

Any time Easton had the ball at his feet, the threat was snuffed out before he could look up.

The playmaker was forced deeper and deeper but he struggled to pick a forward pass through the Mo defence.

Deja vu?

Montrose have been here before. Last year, they led the two-legged play-off going into the away to at Morton. Only to suffer late heartbreak.

Seven of that XI started against Airdrie.

Only Mark Whatley, Lyall Cameron, Michael Gardyne and Blair Lyons were the new faces from that line-up.

The Links Park crowd
The team will not want to experience that again.

The Gable Endies suffered a 4-1 defeat on their last visit to the Excelsior Stadium.

Although the 1-0 lead will be very much welcome, Airdrie will still fancy their chances at home.

Montrose will have to up their game and hope for a repeat of their opening day clash where they won 3-0 on the Diamonds’ turf.

Unbeaten run smashed

December 7 was the last time Airdrie lost a game of league football. Ironically, that defeat came at the hands of Montrose.

And 20 games later, it was the Gable Endies who inflicted their next defeat in a league competition.

The Lanarkshire side showed just glimpses of quality but Montrose were able to match them in just about every department.

They looked threatening going forward late on but the Angus side thwarted any attempt going forward.

Key men

Goal scorer Craig Johnston grabbed his chance on nine minutes giving his side the lead. Other than his early effort, the forward had to be patient throughout the 90.

His pace did trouble the Airdrie backline and was unlucky not to get a second mid-way through the second half, forcing a spectacular save from the keeper.

Michael Gardyne plays in a ball.
Experienced winder Michael Gardyne was almost unplayable down the left, weaving in and out of defenders. His final ball was often lacking but he proved a constant threat.

The aforementioned Whatley also had an excellent game. The 31-year-old did not let anything pass him in the middle of the park and nullified any danger, until his substitution late on.

 

 

 

 

 

