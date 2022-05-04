Si Ferry: Dundee’s Open Goal podcast star takes first steps into management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Open Goal podcast star Si Ferry has been appointed boss of Lowland League side Broomhill FC.

It is the first steps in management for the former Dundee, Celtic and Swindon midfielder, 34, who recently left his player-coach role at Peterhead.

The move marks a partnership deal between Si Ferry’s hit show and the Glasgow-based side that will see it renamed Open Goal Broomhill FC.

And a fly-on-the-wall documentary and new podcast series are in the works.

‘Unique project’

Si, who grew up in Menzieshill, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on my first management role in football as it’s been an ambition of mine for some years now.

“Being able to take this first step with Open Goal involved makes the prospect all the more exciting with it being part of this amazing and unique project.

“We hope the phenomenal Open Goal fans get right behind the side and turn out in their numbers for each of our home games as the support will be vital in our pursuit for success.

⚽️✍️ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙂𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧 Open Goal Broomhill FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Ferry as the club's new First-Team Manager. Time to get to work 👊#WelcomeSiFerry #OpenGoalBroomhillFC pic.twitter.com/c0lHSZ1yD5 — Open Goal (@opengoalsport) May 4, 2022

“There will be some fantastic online content to enjoy but first and foremost, my role here is purely focused on assembling a winning team on the park with the aim to bring silverware and hopefully promotion to the club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Jim McInally and the Peterhead board for seven fantastic years at the club as a player and coach and for being so supportive in my decision to take on this next step in my coaching career.”

Open Goal – which also features Andy Halliday, Kevin Kyle and Paul Slane – has attracted over 24 million views since launching in May 2017.

It made its Edinburgh Fringe debut in the summer of 2019 and has also enjoyed several sold-out shows at the Hydro in Glasgow.