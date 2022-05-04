Si Ferry: Dundee’s Open Goal podcast star takes first steps into management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Si Ferry: Dundee’s Open Goal podcast star takes first steps into management

By Reporter
May 4 2022, 11.41am Updated: May 4 2022, 11.57am
Si Ferry.
Open Goal podcast star Si Ferry has been appointed boss of Lowland League side Broomhill FC.

It is the first steps in management for the former Dundee, Celtic and Swindon midfielder, 34, who recently left his player-coach role at Peterhead.

The move marks a partnership deal between Si Ferry’s hit show and the Glasgow-based side that will see it renamed Open Goal Broomhill FC.

And a fly-on-the-wall documentary and new podcast series are in the works.

‘Unique project’

Si, who grew up in Menzieshill, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on my first management role in football as it’s been an ambition of mine for some years now.

“Being able to take this first step with Open Goal involved makes the prospect all the more exciting with it being part of this amazing and unique project.

“We hope the phenomenal Open Goal fans get right behind the side and turn out in their numbers for each of our home games as the support will be vital in our pursuit for success.

“There will be some fantastic online content to enjoy but first and foremost, my role here is purely focused on assembling a winning team on the park with the aim to bring silverware and hopefully promotion to the club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Jim McInally and the Peterhead board for seven fantastic years at the club as a player and coach and for being so supportive in my decision to take on this next step in my coaching career.”

Open Goal – which also features Andy Halliday, Kevin Kyle and Paul Slane – has attracted over 24 million views since launching in May 2017.

It made its Edinburgh Fringe debut in the summer of 2019 and has also enjoyed several sold-out shows at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Si Ferry interview: How Dundee boy’s Open Goal podcast started Yes Sir, I Can Boogie revival

