Montrose chairman issues ‘job only half done’ rallying call to fans ahead of Airdrie play-off semi-final decider

By Scott Lorimer
May 5 2022, 11.42am Updated: May 5 2022, 12.25pm
A crowd of 1,362 packed in to Links Park on Tuesday night.
Montrose chairman John Crawford has urged fans to make themselves heard in their play-off second leg at Airdrie.

The Gables Endies go into the deciding semi-final clash with everything still to play for after a narrow 1-0 victory.

Links Park saw its highest attendance of the season on Tuesday with 1,362 watching the Angus side earn a slender win.

Now, chairman John Crawford hopes to see a large travelling contingent head to North Lanarkshire at the weekend.

Airdrie have reduced ticket prices for the clash with adults at £12 and concessions charged £5.

‘Job is only half done’

“This really is a special time to be a Mo fan,” he said.

“The support at Links Park was fantastic, and it was great to see so many young fans adding to the atmosphere.

“I know it means so much to the players to have the vocal support and backing of so many.

Montrose chairman John Crawford (left) and vice chairman Peter Stuart (right) outside Links Park.

“But the job is only half done, and both players and fans have it all to do again on Saturday in what will be another very difficult game.

“I very much hope we can get a large travelling support and I would like to thank both the MFC Supporters Club and The Golf Inn for organising buses.

“I understand there are already over 200 signed up and thanks to the generosity of the Golf Inn and the great work of the Supporters Club, everyone is being able to travel for just £5, which is fantastic.

“However you plan to get to the Penny Cars Stadium, let’s hope we can all cheer the boys on to an historic victory.”

For the third time in a row, Stewart Petrie’s side will take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of a Championship play-off Semi-final.

Montrose will aim to make it third time lucky after succumbing to Queen of the South in 2019 and Morton last year.

Should the Angus side see out the second leg in North Lanarkshire they will reach their first ever Championship play-off final.

