Graham Dorrans may have played last game for Dunfermline as skipper braced for talks with relegated Pars

Dunfermline captain Graham Dorrans may have played his last game for the club following their relegation from the Championship.

The Pars dropped to League One after a second-leg play-off defeat to Queens Park at East End Park on Saturday.

Former West Brom and Scotland star Dorrans joined the Fife side last July after spending a year in Australia.

The 35-year-old still has another year left on his contract.

‘See what happens’

However, Dorrans revealed he will have to speak with manager John Hughes and club chiefs in the coming weeks before knowing if he will be at the side next season as they look to bounce back to the Championship.

“I’m under contract but I’ll have to sit down over the next couple of weeks with the gaffer and the club and see what’s going on.

“It’s going to be a tough league. There are some decent teams in there already with two teams going down from the Championship.

“At the minute it’s too raw to be looking ahead to that next season.

“We’ll have to let it sink in then speak to the gaffer and club over the next few weeks and see what happens from there.”

Dorrans came for Premiership push

Dorrans was unable to hide his disappointment, accepting that Dunfermline’s relegation was down to season-long failings.

He added that he joined the club in a bid to return to the topflight of Scottish football. Somewhere the Pars have not been since 2012.

“I came here to try and get promoted,” Dorrans said. “Over the course of the season we are where we are for a reason.

“It’s not for a lack of effort or anything, we’ve just not been good enough. Simple as that.

“The league table doesn’t lie when you come to this time of year.

“We had a little chance to save it a little bit but it’s not to be. It’s not a nice one to take.

“It’s never easy when you get relegated. It’s very raw at the minute, everyone is devastated.

“Nobody likes losing a game, never mind going down at the end of a season.

“We’re devastated, there’s not much more I else I can say.”