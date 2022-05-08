Graham Dorrans may have played last game for Dunfermline as skipper braced for talks with relegated Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Dorrans may have played last game for Dunfermline as skipper braced for talks with relegated Pars

By Scott Lorimer
May 8 2022, 10.30pm
A dejected graham Dorrans after Dunfermline's relegation was confirmed.

Dunfermline captain Graham Dorrans may have played his last game for the club following their relegation from the Championship.

The Pars dropped to League One after a second-leg play-off defeat to Queens Park at East End Park on Saturday.

Former West Brom and Scotland star Dorrans joined the Fife side last July after spending a year in Australia.

The 35-year-old still has another year left on his contract.

‘See what happens’

However, Dorrans revealed he will have to speak with manager John Hughes and club chiefs in the coming weeks before knowing if he will be at the side next season as they look to bounce back to the Championship.

“I’m under contract but I’ll have to sit down over the next couple of weeks with the gaffer and the club and see what’s going on.

“It’s going to be a tough league. There are some decent teams in there already with two teams going down from the Championship.

“At the minute it’s too raw to be looking ahead to that next season.

“We’ll have to let it sink in then speak to the gaffer and club over the next few weeks and see what happens from there.”

Dorrans came for Premiership push

Dorrans was unable to hide his disappointment, accepting that Dunfermline’s relegation was down to season-long failings.

He added that he joined the club in a bid to return to the topflight of Scottish football. Somewhere the Pars have not been since 2012.

“I came here to try and get promoted,” Dorrans said. “Over the course of the season we are where we are for a reason.

Dunfermline skipper Graham Dorrans

“It’s not for a lack of effort or anything, we’ve just not been good enough. Simple as that.

“The league table doesn’t lie when you come to this time of year.

“We had a little chance to save it a little bit but it’s not to be. It’s not a nice one to take.

“It’s never easy when you get relegated. It’s very raw at the minute, everyone is devastated.

“Nobody likes losing a game, never mind going down at the end of a season.

“We’re devastated, there’s not much more I else I can say.”

3 Dunfermline talking points: What now for Pars after relegation to League One?

