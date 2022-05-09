Scottish Football Writers’ Association apologises over ‘sexist and racist’ awards night jokes after Eilidh Barbour slams event By Sean Hamilton May 9 2022, 11.56am Updated: May 9 2022, 1.52pm Eilidh Barbour [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier David Goodwillie: Sky Sports apologise to rapist footballer for calling him racist Arbroath chiefs ‘humbled’ as Player of the Year Awards event sells out in ONE HOUR The Open: Perthshire-born presenter Eilidh Barbour leaves after close contact with positive Covid test St Johnstone-daft BBC Sport star Eilidh Barbour hoping dream season goes to extra-time after bagging Euro 2020 presenting role