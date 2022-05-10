Inverness 0-0 Arbroath: Premiership play-off finely poised after first-leg stalemate in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness 0-0 Arbroath: Premiership play-off finely poised after first-leg stalemate in Highlands

By Scott Lorimer
May 10 2022, 8.58pm
Last-ditch Arbroath defending denied Austin Samuel of Inverness.
Arbroath have set up a scintillating Premiership play-off semi-final second leg after holding Inverness to a 0-0 draw in the Highlands.

It may not have been a game for the purists, but the Lichties will be delighted with the tie at all-square ahead of the deciding leg at Gayfield.

Dick Campbell’s side will now fancy their chances at home on Friday with the tie finely-poised.

The Arbroath gaffer resorted to his usual starting XI after fielding a much-changed side in their 3-0 victory over Morton, with only Jason Thomson, Thomas O’Brien and Scott Stewart retaining their places.

Inverness, meanwhile, stuck with the same team that beat Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage.

First-half stalemate

The visitors looked the livelier of the sides in the opening periods as Arbroath looked to make a better start to the game than in their previous visit to the Caledonian Stadium.

And they were almost ahead on 11 minute with Michael McKenna firing over from close range.

The effort came after a well-worked move as Jason Thomson floated a deep ball into the box. Jack Hamilton headed back across goal but the Championship top scorer couldn’t keep his effort on target under pressure from the Caley defence.

The Lichties talisman came close moments prior when his cross was picked up by the swirling wind forcing Mark Ridgers into action.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath tussles with Logan Chalmers
Midway through the half, Caley began to grow into the game with player of the month winner Logan Chalmers posing a threat down the left.

Austin Samuels looked dangerous too and on 36 mins he found his way past Ricky Little, who stumbled out wide. The Jags attacker couldn’t make the most of the chance, with the Lichties clearing the danger.

Just a minute later it was Chalmers again causing problems. This time the on-loan Dundee United striker struck the bar with a magnificent shot from 25 yards.

The game seemed to burst into life as Arbroath burst up the field from the rebound, winning a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Nicky Low saw his shot well-saved by Ridgers.

Both sides played some nice football in the half but lacked a cutting edge in the as they looked to make the breakthrough.

Resolute Lichties defending

Arbroath seemed happy to absorb any Caley pressure at the start of the second half and hit them on the counter.

And they almost had the opener if not for a last-ditch tackle from Daniel Devine.

Nicky Low played an inch-perfect ball over the top for Jack Hamilton who looked set to pull the trigger, but for the heroics of the Inverness centre-back.

Chris Hamilton chases down Shane Sutherland.
Caley were forced to be patient in their play with the Lichties smothering out any attack in the middle of the park.

The home side still showed some signs of a threat, though, as Tam O’Brien took one for the team, earning a yellow card for cynically hauling down Samuels as he looked to burst through.

The Lichties could count themselves lucky not to be a goal down on 65 minutes, with Chalmers firing wide after beating Colin Hamilton on the edge of the box. His curling shot from an angle flashed inches past Derek Gaston’s far post.

Arbroath's James Craigen on the ball.
Gaston was called into action moments later making an excellent save to deny Samuels from 12 yards out as Thistle looked to be turning the screw.

And the home side had their third effort in quick succession as Aaron Doran saw his effort from distance go over.

Arbroath’s chances started to become few and far between as the visitors became pegged back further in their half.

Inverness had waves of attack but couldn’t find a way through as the first-leg ended all-square with everything still to play for on Friday.

