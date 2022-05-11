Raith Rovers move to make Kevin Thomson their new manager as Kelty Hearts grant permission to open talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson appears set to leave Kelty Hearts to take over at Raith Rovers.

Kelty have given Rovers permission to speak to the former Rangers and Dundee midfielder.

The manager’s position at Stark’s Park has been vacant since John McGlynn left for Falkirk last week.

A number of names have been linked with the role.

This morning former Celtic skipper Scott Brown was ruled out of the running as he heads for Fleetwood Town.

Also in the running were Airdrieonians boss Ian Murray while former Kirkcaldy gaffer Ray McKinnon declared himself open to a return.

Laurie Ellis and Csaba Laszlo have also applied.

However, it looks like the Stark’s Park board have settled on Thomson as the man to take the club forward.

The 37-year-old has made an impressive start to his managerial career, leading Kelty Hearts to the League Two title at the first time of asking.

Now it appears Thomson is readying himself for the Championship with Rovers.