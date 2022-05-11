Raith Rovers move to make Kevin Thomson their new manager as Kelty Hearts grant permission to open talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers move to make Kevin Thomson their new manager as Kelty Hearts grant permission to open talks

By George Cran
May 11 2022, 12.05pm Updated: May 11 2022, 12.09pm
Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

Kevin Thomson appears set to leave Kelty Hearts to take over at Raith Rovers.

Kelty have given Rovers permission to speak to the former Rangers and Dundee midfielder.

The manager’s position at Stark’s Park has been vacant since John McGlynn left for Falkirk last week.

A number of names have been linked with the role.

Kevin Thomson led Kelty Hearts to the League Two title this season.

This morning former Celtic skipper Scott Brown was ruled out of the running as he heads for Fleetwood Town.

Also in the running were Airdrieonians boss Ian Murray while former Kirkcaldy gaffer Ray McKinnon declared himself open to a return.

Laurie Ellis and Csaba Laszlo have also applied.

However, it looks like the Stark’s Park board have settled on Thomson as the man to take the club forward.

The 37-year-old has made an impressive start to his managerial career, leading Kelty Hearts to the League Two title at the first time of asking.

Now it appears Thomson is readying himself for the Championship with Rovers.

